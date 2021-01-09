Editor’s note: Ronald Musselman, member of the city’s Architectural Review Board, will write a column for the Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier about the city’s special structures, both residential and commercial.
Architecture and its John Nolen plan makes Venice special: especially the Mediterranean Revival structures from the Nolen era. We don’t often notice these gems scattered about in the commercial part of town because we’re looking for a parking place or trying to not hit a pedestrian. Other gems are residences in the few blocks south and west of the center of town, those that occasionally catch our eye because they are each unique, but all of which have a certain special character: elegant simplicity.
In this first piece, I’ll focus on that character which actually has a name: the Venice Historical (architectural) Precedent (VHP). In subsequent pieces, I’ll focus on one structure at a time, but hopefully this introduction will alert you to the lurking gems, and you may find them before I write about them. Should you have a favorite, please write me about it and I’ll put it on my “to-do” list. I’ll also be looking for interesting back-stories about these buildings and homes in order to bring Venice’s best treasures to life.
Why am I interested in Venice architecture?
I grew up immersed in art, my father having been an active artist and art professor in California. I’m also an engineer of sorts: my profession in chemistry research and teaching required that I build my own scientific instruments. Thus, since architecture is a hybrid of art and engineering, it was a natural extension of my interests. I’ve been fascinated by the architecture of Venice from the late 1920s and when asked to join the Venice Architectural Review Board, I was hooked on the special architecture of Venice and wanted to learn as much as possible about it.
Well-designed houses and other buildings are outdoor sculptures. They draw the eye in and entertain with a combination of visual composition and interest. The very best way to appreciate these sculptures is on foot. The Venice Museum and Archives has a couple of guided walking tours, one for commercial structures downtown and the other for residences in the surrounding area, all on-island. Much of the content for future articles will draw from the museum’s publications and archives.
The VHP began in 1925 when the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) provided the financial backing for a large surge in both commercial and residential building. More than 100 structures were built in 1925 — 1927 with architectural supervision from Walker and Gillette in New York City to ensure uniqueness and adherence to a Mediterranean style of architecture. The heyday lasted only a few years: work stopped in 1928 but by that time, these many structures had been built within a sophisticated infrastructure. The population plummeted.
The town was rescued in 1932 when the Kentucky Military Institute adopted Venice for its winter headquarters, using two of the city’s first three hotels for classrooms, dormitories and offices. Thus, the special flavor of Venice was established in just a few years and the homes and structures that remain have a storied history.
Lets talk about the art of these structures. The uniform feature is simplicity with selected decorative features. The featured home on Ponce de Leon Avenue is an excellent example. Primarily symmetric as many Italian structures were, the entry on the right is the one asymmetric element. The color is muted with slightly lighter window treatment, and the arches above the front windows are repeated in the entry arch. The color from the tile roof is repeated as an accent on the single-color façia.
Sitting on West Venice Avenue is a Spanish-influenced example. Note that it has two floors in the back but approaches that height in several stages. This home is asymmetric with few decorative elements. First we see the large arch over the front window, then our eye is drawn to the decoration above the entry door, then to the window to the left and, finally, our eye is drawn to the upper floor toward the rear. Again, one color is used for the entire house surface.
An example of the VHP in commercial buildings is this detail from one structure in the business district on West Venice Avenue. I doubt if anyone has noticed this detail; you certainly can’t see it from the sidewalk or while driving. This pattern extends along the whole width of the building, allowing the repeated sculpted detail to present an elegant simplicity.
These few buildings offer a brief glimpse of the elegant simplicity that defines the Venice architecture from the Nolen era. In columns to follow, in addition to a building’s architecture, I’ll include items of interest such as the gas station that later housed a second-hand shop, a bait-and-tackle shop next to a Western Auto car parts shop, and an elegant home built for the vice president of the BLE.
The views expressed herein are solely the personal views of the author and are not intended to represent the views of the city of Venice nor the city’s Architectural Review Board.
