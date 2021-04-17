OSPREY — Another summer brings forth another opportunity for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast annual Summer Photo Contest.
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working with presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore and hoping photographers enter original work.
“If you love nature, the outdoors, and taking photos — this is the photo contest for you,” it said in a news release. In its second year, the exhibition will be entirely virtual.”
The work will be shown online and on social media pages. There are no age or experience requirements to enter.
“Works submitted for this online juried exhibition should showcase the beauty of Florida’s natural lands and reflect one of four categories – The Big Picture, A Way of Life, Wild and Wondrous, and Attention to Detail,” it said.
It also has a Youth Perspective category for photographers age 15 and younger.
Jurors include Moore; photographers Mary Lundeberg and Grant Jefferies; along with fine art painter Mary Louise O’Connell.
The contest allows for up to three photographs per person. The photos must be received no later than midnight May 31 by email.
The jurors will review and select 10 per category for display online at the foundation’s website and social media pages. There will be prizes to category winners from the jury along with People’s Choice based on popular vote online.
For more information, visit www.conservationfoundation.com/photocontest.
