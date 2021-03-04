ORLANDO – Volcano Bay has reopened after a four-month seasonal closure.
Universal’s Volcano Bay is “filled with experiences that offer everything from ultimate thrills to tranquil relaxation – all surrounding a massive 200-foot volcano nestled right in the center of the park,” according to a news release from the theme park.
“Upon entering the water theme park, guests are immediately transported to a one-of-a-kind paradise where they can relax on the sands of Waturi Beach, drift leisurely down Kopiko Wai Winding River, brave a 125-foot drop alongside the volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge, enjoy interactive “Tap to Play” experiences throughout the park with their innovative TapuTapu wearable, and so much more,” it said.
Tickets and additional packages are on sale.
Special offers include:
• Receive three free months on a 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass if bought by March 31 — blockout dates apply
• Florida residents save 20 percent on two or three-day multi-park tickets when bought online
• People can save 40 percent on a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package. It includes “accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort – located just a short walk from Volcano Bay – theme park admission, and exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation throughout the destination, and more,” it said.
That package starts at $1,388 based on a family of four, it noted.
“Volcano Bay’s enhanced health and safety procedures reflect the guidelines that debuted last year with the reopening of Universal Orlando’s theme parks,” it said. “Key measures include temperature screenings for guests and team members, limiting capacity at the park and on attractions – including rivers and pools, enforcing social distancing, aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and requiring face coverings inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the park.”
But, it noted, face coverings are not allowed on slides or in pools.
For more information, visit universalorlando.com.
