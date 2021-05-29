SOUTH VENICE — A total of 40 volunteers clad in sun hats, blue “Audubon Habitat for Birds CREW” T-shirts, boots and work gloves, turned out at the Venice Rookery on May 22, to plant Florida native species along the pond.
They worked for four hours, digging, planting, weeding and watering, all while keeping watch for the resident gator, in an effort to enhance the Rookery shoreline.
The event, sponsored by the Venice Area Audubon Society in coordination with the Sarasota County Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team, was funded by grants provided by Audubon Florida, Florida Power and Light and Solutions to Avoid Red Tide.
The funds were used to purchase 1,300 native wetland plants, including giant bull rush, spike rush, pickerel weed, arrowhead, golden canna lily, blue flag iris, alligator lily, swamp hibiscus, common tickseed, black mulberry and bald cyprus.
These wetland species will boost stability of the pond bank and reduce stormwater pollution, thereby improving water quality and enhancing pollinator and wildlife habitat, ultimately encouraging more birds to utilize the Rookery.
“The Venice Audubon Rookery draws more than 20,000 visitors a year and is one of the area’s treasures,” said Bob Clark, VAAS director of Conservation. “This planting project should add even more to the beauty and interest of the park and will serve as a model for its environmental benefits, reducing pond bank erosion, helping improve water quality and providing habitat for wildlife.”
Jack Foard, VAAS Board of Directors president, was pleased with the day.
“The most exciting thing about the event was the smiles on the faces of the volunteers working in the sand and sun and mud, laughing and having fun knowing that their good work was going to make a difference for our birds, of course, but also for water quality in our area which is good for every living thing.”
