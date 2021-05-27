Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation

The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation donated $10,000 to the Venice High School Student Assistant Program to Jennifer Johnston of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and another $10,000 signature grant to Nicole Britton of The Twig for its “The Twig Sprinter Van Project.”

VENICE — The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation announced its two signature projects for 2021 during its “Jazz Under the Stars” event.

The foundation gave a $10,000 “partnership grant” for the Venice High School Student Assistance Program through Jennifer Johnston, of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

“This program which has been instituted at 11 high schools in Sarasota County, provides for a trained counselor who focuses on the rising level of stressful psychological and behavioral issues among our teenagers,” the foundation said in an email. “Our children are experiencing exhausting stresses due to bullying, difficult family interactions and COVID-related disruptions to the social culture of the teenage years.”

The VYC Foundation also gave a $10,000 grant to The Twig through Nicole Britton.

“This grant helps purchase a sprinter van that will deliver clothing, shoes, and school supplies to The Twig store sites,” it said. “Foster children, removed from abusive homes, may shop once a month, at no expense for the items that are beyond their means. The Twig tries to inspire and empower these children to attend our schools, our churches and community events with pride and dignity.

The van’s purchase is through a Gulf Coast Community Foundation partnership along with other donors.

“These two grants represent the continuing mission of the VYCCF ‘in charting a course to a better community,’” the email stated.

