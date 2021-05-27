VENICE — The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation announced its two signature projects for 2021 during its “Jazz Under the Stars” event.
The foundation gave a $10,000 “partnership grant” for the Venice High School Student Assistance Program through Jennifer Johnston, of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“This program which has been instituted at 11 high schools in Sarasota County, provides for a trained counselor who focuses on the rising level of stressful psychological and behavioral issues among our teenagers,” the foundation said in an email. “Our children are experiencing exhausting stresses due to bullying, difficult family interactions and COVID-related disruptions to the social culture of the teenage years.”
The VYC Foundation also gave a $10,000 grant to The Twig through Nicole Britton.
“This grant helps purchase a sprinter van that will deliver clothing, shoes, and school supplies to The Twig store sites,” it said. “Foster children, removed from abusive homes, may shop once a month, at no expense for the items that are beyond their means. The Twig tries to inspire and empower these children to attend our schools, our churches and community events with pride and dignity.
The van’s purchase is through a Gulf Coast Community Foundation partnership along with other donors.
“These two grants represent the continuing mission of the VYCCF ‘in charting a course to a better community,’” the email stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.