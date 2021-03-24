VENICE — The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation held its fourth annual Bike Ride for a Better Community last month.
With special masking and staggered team starts, approximately 140-plus riders enjoyed a beautiful bike ride along the “Venice Island Loop,” starting and ending at the Venice Yacht Club.
The foundation committee was overwhelmed by sponsor and donor response and Dave Slaman — VYCCF chair and Bike Ride director — reported the ride had raised more than $54,000 toward the 2021 Giving Plans.
All the riders burst out in applause just before the start, when hearing we had set an all-time record for fund raising at any VYC Foundation event.
The total enables the committee to commit to at least 12 community grants in 2021.
Two such grants for $5,000 each have been awarded to Big Brother/Big Sisters of the Sun Coast and Our Mother’s House of Venice.
Ten additional grants have been identified and will be announced in the months ahead. These grants will total more than $70,000 to charities in Venice/South County who focus on hunger, homelessness, protective services, childhood literacy and veteran services.
With a few more fundraising events in 2021, they hope to identify their second phase of grants before fall.
2021 also marks the beginning of the Foundation’s second decade of giving. In 2020, with over $115,000 granted the VYC Charitable Foundation crossed the $750,000 gifting milestone and hopes to equal or exceed the 2020 mark especially as children and families at risk continue to bear the burden of COVID health and economic adversity.
Dave Slaman thanked all the riders and sponsors at a post ride outdoor gathering.
“Without the generosity of our members, sponsors & donors we would not be able to chart a course to a better community,” he said. “We are more than just a yacht club, we are part of a community that is dedicated to assure that the opportunities of life can become real to all.”
In addition to the foundation’s grant plans, the VYC Board of Directors also announced that it will sponsor its 7th house with Habitat for Humanity South County.
