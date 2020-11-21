The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented two $5,000 grants to complete its 2020 season of giving at its annual Donor Appreciation Evening on Nov. 5.
Guest Speaker, Stacey Ogea (library manager) accepted an award to The Library Foundation of Sarasota County for a children’s creative work station at the Jacaranda Library. She was joined by Victor Romano, a Board Member of the Library Foundation.
Our other guest speaker, Col. Sean Corrigan (retired Special Operations – Army), accepted a grant for Special Ops Warrior Foundation. This Gulf Coast organization establishes lifelong education, mentoring plans and scholarships for the children of Special Ops soldiers killed in action.
Both these programs help the VYCCF address two of its key goals: childhood literacy and veteran services.
With these gifts, the Foundation completed its 2020 goal of gifting $120,000 in grants. Approximately 46 members of the VYC, representing many donors and sponsors over the years, were present to receive the heart-felt gratitude of Dave Slaman (2020-2021 Chair).
“It is you here this evening and the many club members you represent, who give so generously and make this celebration so special," Slaman said. "We know you will propel us into 2021 with our continued strategy of giving here in the community we love.”
Dave also recognized the work of the committee that helps to guide foundation plans and grants.
"As 2020 comes to a close, we will kick-off our 2021 strategy this December. With more than $750,000 already invested in the charities we support and with high hopes of a brighter year for all, we reaffirm our mission: “to do the most good for people at risk, by supporting and enhancing the cumulative goodwill of the Venice Yacht Club membership to serve the needs of our community.”
To learn more about the VYC Foundation, visit: vyccf.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.