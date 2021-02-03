As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is not a great time to fly to England for tea with the queen, no matter how low air fares go.
On the other hand, emulating Clyde Butcher for a few days is absolutely possible, with or without a large-format camera.
Best of all, you can do it while staying in a cottage owned by Clyde and his wife, Niki, at Big Cypress Swamp, the place where the internationally famous photographer switched from color to black and white and those millions of shades of gray that bring so much life to his photographs.
Like Ansel Adams years earlier, Butcher has made a name for himself because, as Adams, he appreciates how light affects his art. He does it all on a grander scale with his personally built super-sized enlargers in his Venice darkroom.
Clyde fell in love with the Everglades and especially with the Big Cypress area where he spent countless hours in hip waders finding the perfect spot to set up his large format camera and then waiting for the light to be just right before taking the perfect picture with the glass plate in his camera.
With those cameras you needed a glass plate for each photo. It is easier to develop patience than to haul a stack of those large-format plates anywhere let alone into a swamp while wearing hip waders and looking and feeling one’s way to the perfect scene for the day.
He fell in love with that swamp. To share his appreciation, he led countless tours for many years.
He acquired a cottage, opened a second gallery and as his international reputation grew, so did his presence at Big Cypress.
His work is shown in his Big Swamp gallery as well as at his Venice studio-gallery and countless museums. At any given time, there might be a Butcher display at two, three or more major museums.
A stroke a few years ago sidelined his swamp walks for a while and he switched to going out in a boat but then would get out of the boat to be still enough to capture his pictures. He stopped giving personal swamp walks, too, but he and Niki, also a fine photographer, never tired of sharing their love of the swamp.
After all, it was the swamp that truly inspired him to switch to black and white in order to emphasize the light and shadows to be found there.
With more than one cottage, more people can experience what Clyde and Niki have found in the Everglades and especially in the Big Cypress Swamp.
For added inspiration, be sure to tour his gallery there.
This time of year is great for walking on the board walks in the swamp or you can just enjoy the ambiance from the porch on the cottage in which you stay.
While it will be warmer there than in Venice, it is still not yet gator mating season -late May early June. They will either be sunning themselves on the shore or sleeping in their dens but unless you get too close, they are not likely to bother with you. During mating season, the story could change.
If you are lucky you might see a rare and endangered Florida panther. You will see plenty of other wildlife and if really lucky, perhaps even a ghost orchid. It won’t be growing next to your cabin but if you take the boardwalk at the nature center, you might find a sign directing you to a telescope through which you can see one. Ghost orchids are tiny, which means their discovery is not easy, even if one knows what to look for.
In any case, take your camera, see if you can find that perfect shot and perfect light. And if not, don’t worry, if you take many pictures with your camera or even with your phone, you should get at least a few worthy of printing and possibly even enlarging..
At the gallery there or back here in Venice, you can buy books featuring Butcher story and his work, photos in a myriad of sizes, cards and T-shirts, even one with a ghost orchid on the front. Actually that is a current Valentine’s Day feature in the shop. Calendars however are gone. Printed each fall they often are gone before December.
At Big Cypress, there is a choice of a one- or two-bedroom cottage owned by the Butchers. Both cottages have kitchen facilities, outdoor verandas and walls of glass facing the views that so captivated Butcher so long ago and still does to this day.
The two-bedroom cottage is $350 per night with a three-night minimum. The one-bedroom, one bath bungalow is $296 per night with a three- night minimum. From May-September, get the third night free. Call 239-695-2428 or visit clydebutcher.com for availability.
All the trails and roads within the 729,000-acre Big Cypress National Preserve are open as are the oasis and newly named Nathaniel P. Reed visitor centers from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The preserve hosts more than 1 million visitors a year and is an especially safe haven as the pandemic goes on. It is a freshwater swamp ecosystem and the largest refuge for the endangers Florida panther in south Florida.
Take Interstate 75 south to Exit 80, SR 29 and head south on Route 20 toward Everglade City. It intersects with U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail). Turn left on U.S. 41, The Reed visitor center will be on your right (south side of U.S. 41). There you can see the preserve’s preview film, speak with rangers and volunteers and learn about the boardwalks, drives and such.
Be sure to bring your masks and practice social distancing at the visitor center or on the boardwalks should you meet other people on your walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.