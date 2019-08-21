By JAMIE SMITH
Guest Writer
The State College of Florida Foundation received two grants of $1,000 each from Walmart store 769 in Venice and Walmart store 1874 in Englewood, to help with start-up costs for the new State College of Florida Collegiate School (SCFCS) at SCF Venice.
“We are thrilled to support your work in our communities and share your desire to provide local impact,” said Kabir Kumar, senior director of community giving for Walmart. “By receiving this grant, you are part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate.”
The Sarasota County School Board unanimously approved the application for the new charter school last summer. It will launch this fall with an inaugural class of high school juniors and in its second year will educate both juniors and seniors.
The Collegiate School’s goal is to help students achieve success by offering access to the College’s technology, academic coaching, advising and additional resources.
The focus is on showing students how to succeed in a rigorous environment and overcome obstacles to reach their goals.
Students at SCFCS Venice can earn a high school diploma and a tuition-free Associate in Arts degree simultaneously.
To learn about additional opportunities to support the Collegiate School or other campaigns at SCF, visit SCF-Foundation.org or call 941-752-5390.
