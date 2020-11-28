VENICE — The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting an event Dec. 1 to discuss the 10 warning signs and participation in a clinical trials for research education.
"Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living," the group said in a news release.
The virtual event takes place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
"Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources," it said.
Dr. Jeffrey Norton is set to present "the importance of participating in clinical trials."
Norton is an investigator with Charter Research. He leads studies of investigational medications for Alzheimer’s disease, the news release states, including BAN2401.
BAN2401 is "an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease that has shown positive results in early research in reducing amyloid plaques and raising scores on standardized memory tests."
Norton is conducting research on a new medicine OK'd for treating Alzheimer’s disease in China and is under initial evaluation in the United States.
The event is open to anyone. To register, call call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/3kn57aD.
