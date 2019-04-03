West Coast Black Theatre winds down its 2018-2019 season with a reboot of the December 2011 production about the music of the late, great Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. “Love Sung in the Key of Aretha” plays at the WBTT through April 28.
The show was created by Nate Jacobs, theater founder and artistic director, who said he wanted to show the way Franklin “touched all of our lives.” He added that such productions are a way for him to continue mentoring and developing young black artists, which is the heart and soul of the man’s journey.
The show had a seven-member cast of performers, with a main focus on four women who gave a powerful rendition of Franklin’s songs — some familiar and others not so much so – along with a bit of history and emotional reflections of the songs.
Singers Teresa Stanley, Jennifer Massey, Micresha Myatt and Syreeta Banks took the stage first, opening with “You’re All I Need to Get By,” followed by Franklin’s rendition of Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (Franklin stylized), and they went on to sing 18 songs in the first act. Audience members in the house clapped and sang along to the ever-popular “Chain of Fools.”
The women revealed Franklin’s upbringing by a Baptist preacher father, which may have been why Franklin cut “Son of a Preacher Man” on an album. She grew up singing in the church choir and learning to play piano after her mother, Barbara, a gifted piano player. However, it was her father who asked her to sing in church, starting her singing career. Gospel singing was a big part of Franklin’s life and career, but she also touched on various music genres — R&B, jazz and pop music.
One of the core group said, “Aretha was a singer’s singer,” and the rest spoke up in agreement, “uh-huh, that’s right.”
A young couple joined the stage — WBTT popular performers Jai Shanae and Michael Mendez, to add the presence of “love” to the show. They sang songs and held each other tight to show off that love. Later Shanae sang “Daydreaming,” written by Franklin, and she sang “I’m in Love,” looking all dreamy eyed.
Robert Richards Jr. played two short roles as Franklin’s preacher father and as Theophilus, one of the four women’s ex-boyfriend, who tries to get her back, to no avail.
The second act had 14 songs, including Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” and Franklin’s “Without Love” and “Spirit in the Dark.”
When Martin Luther King died April 1968, Franklin sang a gospel hymn at the memorial service.
“She never left the church,” one of the core women singers said. “Her voice was part of the fabric of America.”
As is typical in WBTT shows, there was a costume change in the second act, and the women appeared in colorful African cotton cloaks with matching headdresses, the way Franklin would often appear. The troupe went back to wearing the soft pastel dresses they first appeared in, cleverly designed by Angela Franklin-Mayo and Adrienne Pitts in assistance.
Staff kudos go to Nick Jones, lighting; Travis McCue, wig designs; Juanita Munford, production designer/stage manager; Annette Breazeale, properties; Donald Frison, choreographer; Travis Ray, assistant stage manager; and Todd Bellamy, assistant music director.
Michael Newton-Brown’s set had an appealing background color of lavender at the start, fronted by the superb band with musical direction by James E. “Jay Dodge II (also production manager). The floor was a three-tiered faux brick affair where the singing and dancing took place, subtly decorated as a romantic garden with lamplights in the corners.
The clincher of the show was the ending – which reinforced the strength of Franklin as the powerhouse singer she was and her message that she believed would be required by all women. The audience, at the request of all performers, stood and clapped and danced at their seats as they belted out the words: “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”
When this show closes April 28, the theater will begin a major renovation that will feature a larger stage, 200 theater seats, and new lighting and sound systems. It reopens January 2020 with some changes to its improve the subscription process. New tickets sales will begin online in August. For more details about subscriptions, call the box office at 941-366-1505, press 1.
WBTT is located at 1646 Nate Jacobs Way (formerly 10th Ave. Way) Sarasota. For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.
