Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe hosts a ceremonial groundbreaking May 14 to celebrate the start of renovations to its theater building in Sarasota and to thank those who have made it possible. Campus improvements have been funded by the $8 million Heart & Soul capital campaign, which now stands at $7.2 million. Pictured are WBTT executive director Julie Leach, left; WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs, and board chair Marian Moss.
