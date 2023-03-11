Students perform for 2022 April Fools Fete

Students Sammy Waite, JC McIntyre and Amilia Samuels perform during “We Dream,” the culminating show of the 2022 Stage of Discovery program.

 PHOTO BY SORCHA AUGUSTINE

SARASOTA — For more than a decade, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has offered the lively and music-filled fundraiser, the April Fools Fête, in the ballroom at Michael’s On East.

The popular arts organization is thrilled to be back in the ballroom for the event this year — with a focus on talented student artists — on Monday, April 3.

