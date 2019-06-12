For the fourth summer, actors, dancers and singers ages 13-18 are taking the stage with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT). From June 10 through July 14, WBTT is presenting "Stage of Discovery," an intensive summer musical theater program that is offered at no cost to participants.
The 30 teens are under the direction of WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs. WBTT staff and guest instructors – including choreographers, musicians, actors and vocal coaches – offer lessons in dance, acting, singing and improvisation, and provide behind-the-scenes experience with set and costume design.
The program will culminate with a public performance of the Nate Jacobs-penned musical revue, “A Journey to Motown,” at the Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida (11 East 60th Ave. W., Bradenton) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.
The camp takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays at the WBTT's Education & Outreach Center (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). “Hands-on Discovery,” an optional post-camp theater arts program, is available from 3-5 p.m. and offers further exploration in the visual arts, prop making, and costuming.
"Many of these young people, while naturally talented, have never had any formal theater experience,” said Jacobs.
“We work them fairly hard – while having lots of fun – to bring their individual talents out and give them a basic understanding of the art of theater. While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theater, my dream – my true calling and purpose for founding this organization – has always been to help young aspiring artists who may otherwise be overlooked to develop their talents and have the opportunity to achieve success."
The Stage of Discovery program is free to students, thanks to major underwriters Tom and Carol Beeler, the Robert E. Dods Family Foundation, the Dallas & Elizabeth Dort Charitable Fund at The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and Gulfcoast Community Choir.
Tickets for “A Journey to Motown,” which are $27/adults, $17/students and active military (with valid ID), go on sale June 10. Call the box office at 941-366-1505 or visit: westcoastblacktheatre.org.
About WBTT
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida Inc. is the only professional black theater company on Florida’s west coast. The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates the African-American experience, to attract diverse audiences, to support and develop African-American artists, and to build the self-esteem of African-American youth. For more information, call 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.
