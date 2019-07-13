By SHARON KUNKEL
Guest Writer
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has been awarded $500,000 in support of its Heart & Soul capital campaign.
The funding came from the Department of State’s 2019-20 Cultural Facilities Program, which provides matching grants to support capital projects for cultural facilities in Florida, as part of the recently signed state budget.
The Heart & Soul campaign has provided the funds to renovate the Binz Building on WBTT’s Orange Avenue campus.
The three-story structure is now known as the Education & Outreach Building, housing the administrative offices, box office, rooms for education programs, a library, rehearsal spaces and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop garden terrace event space for patrons and other community organizations.
The parking lot and grounds have enjoyed upgrades as well.
WBTT will soon have a larger theater with comfortable, permanent seating; a larger, more elegant lobby area; upgrades to lighting and sound; a 60-seat second stage; soundproof walls; larger restrooms; and professional backstage areas.
The architect for the campus project is C. Alan Anderson Architect P.A.; the construction management firm is Willis Smith Construction.
The campus renovations at WBTT are scheduled to be completed by December 2019, within the grant period of July 1, 2019, to June 1, 2021.
The theater season begins with a holiday production at the Sarasota Opera House in December, while the four-show mainstage season begins in January 2020 with “Caroline, Or Change.”
The Heart & Soul capital campaign stands at $7.7 million of an $8 million goal. The organization is currently working to close the campaign, which also includes an endowment to support WBTT into the future.
Contact Julie Leach about the remaining gifting opportunities available at 941-366-1505, ext. 103.
About WBTT
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida Inc. is the only professional black theater company on Florida’s West Coast.
Its mission is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates the African-American experience; to attract diverse audiences; to support and develop African-American artists; and to build the self-esteem of African-American youth.
For more information, call 941-366-1505 or visit WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
