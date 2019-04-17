The hits will keep on coming as Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe partners with the Baltimore Orioles to present the '70s Soul Party at Ed Smith Stadium Saturday, May 18, 8-10 p.m.
The event, which will feature WBTT's “All-Star” artists performing the chart-topping soul hits of the 1970s, is part of the Orioles' "Arts in the Ballpark" series. Tickets are now on sale.
WBTT's Soul Crooners and sizzling band will perform nearly two hours of music under the direction of WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. Dancing in your seats or on your feet is encouraged, as the Crooners knock '70s favorites out of the park, with selections including "Superstition," "Let's Get It On," "Brick House," and many more.
Ballpark fare will be available for purchase. The concert will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.
This event is part of the Orioles' "Arts in the Ballpark" program, which features family friendly arts and entertainment events for the public at Ed Smith Stadium. A variety of free or low-cost features are offered.
"The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is a much more intimate setting so this concert will be very special for our artists and supporters," said WBTT executive director Julie Leach.
“The Orioles are thrilled to welcome Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and its many fans for WBTT’s first performance at Ed Smith Stadium,” said David Rovine, vice president of Orioles-Sarasota. “Arts in the Ballpark is all about offering families a variety of arts and entertainment events, including many that showcase Sarasota area nonprofit organizations, such as WBTT.”
Tickets, which range from $15-$45, are now on sale through the Baltimore Orioles. Box office: 2700 12th St., Sarasota. Phone: 941-893-6300. Online purchases at: Orioles.com/WBTT. For more about WBTT, call 941-366-1505 or visit: westcoastblacktheatre.org.
