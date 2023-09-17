Study African dance and Improv at WBBT this fall

Instructors for WBTT’s fall classes are, from left to right, Monessa Salley (African Dance), and Ivy Sunflower and Daniel Sera (improv)

 PHOTOS PROVIDED BY WESTCOAST BLACK THEATRE

SARASOTA — While Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has long been known for its artist development programs and training, the arts organization will expand its programming to members of the community.

Beginning later this month and running through dates in November are African Dance and Improv classes.

   
