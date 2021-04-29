SARASOTA – Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe returns its WBTT Voices program on May 4 with “Telling Our Stories in the Black Theatre.”
According to a news release, it will be done in conjunction its production of "Pipeline" by Dominique Morisseau.
Journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault will facilitate a panel via Zoom. It will include Morisseau, “Pipeline” director L. Peter Callender and WBTT founder Nate Jacobs.
"At WBTT, our focus continues to be on the African-American experience and topics,” WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach said in a news release. “As our country continues to grapple with the highly-charged issue of racial inequality, and as WBTT presents Morisseau’s ‘Pipeline,’ a story that takes a hard look at the future prospects of the angry young Black son of the lead character, it’s more important than ever that Black stories have a place to be told, heard, and valued.”
Topics include how Black playwights tell their stories, the news release said.
It will also look at "why Black cultural institutions are essential — especially in light of recent events such as the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans, and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement," the news release said.
Morisseau has written "The Detroit Project (A Three-Play Cycle)" along with “Sunset Baby,” and “Blood at the Root.” She has been nominated for a Tony for writing the book of the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” and has served as co-producer on Showtime's series, "Shameless."
Hunter-Gault has earned Emmys and a Peabody who has worked for NPR, CNN and the PBS NewsHour. She has written the books “In My Place,” “To the Mountaintop: My Journey Through the Civil Rights Movement” and “New News Out of Africa: Uncovering Africa’s Renaissance.”
Jacobs founded Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in 1999 and has written, directed and performed in shows. His experience and community service in the area is extensive during the last 20 years.
Callender works as artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company in San Francisco and artistic associate at NY Classical Theatre. Callender has been a resident actor/director at American Stage Company in St. Petersburg for the last six years.
The WBTT Voices program launched in 2014.
“Telling Our Stories in the Black Theatre” takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Reservations are required, although tickets are free. To reserve, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.
For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
