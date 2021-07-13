"The Mandalorian" by MARGAUX MOUSSIER

“The Mandalorian” by Margaux Moussier won first place in the first week of the Venice Art Center South County Student Online Exhibit.

 IMAGE BY MARGAUX MOUSSIER

VENICE — The Venice Art Center announced the winners of its Week 1 of the Online Student Exhibit and Contest.

The winner was Margaux Moussier, 17, of Nokomis and her mixed media artwork “The Mandalorian.”

Second place went to Addy Howell, 18, of Venice with her drawing “Robo Cats and Roses.”

“The Venice Art Center, with a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County is proud to offer a 12-week online exhibition and contest for young artists in South Sarasota County,” it said. “The artwork submitted each week challenges the judges to select only 1st place and 2nd place entries.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments