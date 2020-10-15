SARASOTA - Students from throughout Sarasota County are invited back to class at the Fab Lab.
The Suncoast Science Center announced STEM Saturday classes are returning to its Faulhaber Fab Lab starting Saturday and running through Jan. 30.
Kids interested don't have to attend every session and registration remains underway for the popular course.
"Launched in fall 2019, the classes take students in grades 2-12 on a hands on exploration into various science, technology, engineering, art and math areas," it said in a news release.
Robotics, engineering, art lab and chemistry classes return while new courses in biology, coding, math, meteorology, music science and neuroscience have been added, the news release said.
"All classes are developed and led by high school students from the Student Proposals & Education Committee (SPEC), a SSC program that cultivates the leaders of tomorrow by empowering them to pursue their passions while making learning exciting for younger students," the news release said.
SPEC students manage everything from theme selection to development to procuring volunteers, it noted.
"Whether you want to design a custom vinyl sticker for your trick-or-treat bag in 'art labl or extract DNA from berries in 'Biology,' there are classes to suit all ages and interests," it said.
Each class runs from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and cost is $40. Spaces is limited while enhanced COVID-19 safety policies are in place. For more information about the classes, visit https://suncoastscience.org/stem-saturdays.
To learn more about Suncoast Science Center, visit www.suncoastscience.org.
