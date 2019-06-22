^pBy SHARON KUNKEL
Guest Writer
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has received a $15,000 Art Works award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help underwrite its 2020 production of “Flyin’ West” as well as to defray the costs of community outreach activities related to the play.
NEA Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter approved over $80 million in grants — including the WBTT award — as part of the NEA’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019.
Art Works is the NEA’s principal grant-making program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grant-making and will award 977 grants in this category.
“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” said Carter. “Organizations such as Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired.”
“Flyin’ West,” by Pearl Cleage, which will close the 2019-2020 season, is a show that WBTT previously offered as a staged reading. In the 1890s, the lives of a small group of African-American women change after they leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. Their hope and determination to survive in a harsh region are tested as they build new lives for themselves and their families. Resident director Chuck Smith directs the show, which runs June 3 — July 12, 2020.
WBTT will take a three-pronged approach to the community outreach activities. First, there will be two free performances of “Flyin’ West” for students and their families. Next, WBTT will hold a free “WBTT Voices” community discussion about the play. Third, WBTT will provide a hearing-assisted performance either with captioning or ASL interpretation.
“We are thrilled to receive this highly competitive award from the NEA,” said Julie Leach, WBTT’s executive director. “We had a wonderful response from the community to our staged reading of ‘Flyin’ West’ and look forward to presenting the full production – with the NEA’s support – next summer.”
For more about WBTT, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
