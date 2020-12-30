Who would have thought that 2020 would go down in history as a year the entire world would choose to forget, even including those of us living in our paradise known as Venice.
As 2020 dawned, we were celebrating the 70th anniversary of Venice Theatre with filled houses in its two stage areas and filled classes with the promise of more to come in the former Hamilton Building which had been acquired as the theater’s new education center.
Thanks to Venice Library benefactor Dr. William H. Jervey Jr., the theater also celebrated its first $1 million gift which, as the year progressed, would prove especially important to the very future of the theater.
But January was just another happy month in paradise. The downtown looked better than ever and “Menopause the Musical” was filling the main stage at the theater while the art center also had filled classes, well-attended shows and in February would be packed with some 4,000 visitors during its two-day annual member show.
The second day of the art show coincided with the annual one-day Jewish Food Festival which always packed the Jewish Congregation of Venice building and grounds.
With entertainment by former Hermans’ Hermit keyboardist George DeJong and his friend Chad Conte on brass plus corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, potato latkes, cabbage soup, blintzes and more fabulous Jewish food, the JCV, like the art center, had a standing room only crowd. All was right with the world, at least here in Venice.
A strange virus had already reared its ugly head in Europe, especially in Italy where it brought that country to its knees with packed hospitals and too many deaths attributed to the virus. There wasn’t even an easy way to diagnose it, let alone treat it.
Members of the Loveland Players were rehearsing for their June show at Venice Theatre.
The Venice Beach drum circle was gathering every Sunday evening.
From Casey Key to Caspersen, the local beaches were filled with happy tourists. Unemployment was at a record low, the stock market was up and while there was news of some disease on the other side of the Atlantic, in Venice, all was right with the world.
One month later, the world as we knew it here in Venice, as in most of the U.S. changed.
The coronavirus arrived and by the middle of March, as the virus spread throughout the U.S. The first cases showed up at the hospitals in Sarasota and Venice and Englewood.
Somehow, VABI (Venice Area beautification Inc.) volunteers continued to keep Venice beautiful which they could do outdoors. Yet within days, barbers, hair dressers, gyms, bars, restaurants and more were being ordered to close. Overnight, super markets were out of toilet paper and other items that people began to hoard.
In my job here at the Gondolier I had been reviewing as many as three shows weekly in theaters from Sarasota to Fort Myers. That ended overnight with the closing of any place where crowds might gather. That included churches and temples.
As area Jews prepared to celebrate Passover, the Chabad of Venice and North Port, which like other houses of worship had closed, prepared “Passover in a Box” for its congregants and prepared to offer services and classes online.
Venice Theatre reworked its class schedule to be online and — as spring break kept students home from school and college education institutions and the parents of all those students, had to deal with what to do about classes and those students, most of whom had parents who worked.
Renata Gaona, the owner of Attitudes in Dance, had a full schedule of classes at her Venice studio and had already begun rehearsals and ordered costumes for the annual recital at Venice Theatre in June.
While closed for spring break, she purchased Zoom programs and trained all her instructors on how to switch their classes to the virtual world.
Within two weeks she had converted her entire class schedule to being online and even included recital rehearsals. As the pandemic continued and even the big theme parks were closed, Gaona eventually hired a videographer to record the show in theater space she created at her studio.
While most local businesses were at least partially open, it was really just the lull before the storm that would escalate later in the year.
Everyone in the dance recital still wore masks except when doing their routines but even then practiced social distancing for most of what they were doing. Six-foot spacing marks were placed on the floor for the protection of dancers. There were only limited numbers of dancers in the studio at any one time.
Attitudes in Dance students would never forget the pandemic but at least they would have a DVD of one good thing to happen in that terrible year.
Theme parks gradually reopened their parks and hotels to limited numbers of guests but the pandemic proved to be far from over.
Several people had died at area hospitals from the virus during this time but it was not the only cause of death. At the end of May, the Venice Gondolier‘s front page had a story of a 10-year-old girl who drowned at Siesta Key and the announcement of the death of John Seerey-Lester of Osprey who was world famous for his wildlife art and his paintings of Theodore Roosevelt. He had work hanging in the White House and had just seen the publication of his latest book, “Hunters and Legendary Explorers.” Born in England, knighted in Austria for his art, he was referred to as the “Godfather of Wildlife Art.” He was 75.
As the new normal continued, Venice Theatre honored its many volunteers. The theater has more volunteers than any community theater in the U.S. — some 1,500 who build sets, work backstage during shows, usher, sew costumes, and handle countless other jobs at this theater which has a budget of about $4 million and three buildings on its campus, with the addition of the Hamilton Building this year.
This year the annual honors were presented virtually.
By July, most of the tourists were back home wherever that may have been, Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota and the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers and other theaters were trying to figure out how to reopened with social distancing for the safety of actors and viewers. Venice Theatre seemed to be in the lead of truly studying just what would have to be done.
I finally attended two shows there in September, feeling very safe after my temperature check and private escort to my sea which was socially distanced from all others.
Meanwhile, in August had come word that Mote Marine would finally break ground on a new aquarium near Benderson Park and Exit 213 of Interstate 75. Promoted as being as “iconic as Sydney’s famed opera house,” it would cost about $100 million and bring millions of tourists and more millions of dollars to the area.
The next month, Venice Theatre was back in the news with yet another death of a major leader in the arts community — the theater’s artistic director, Allan Kollar.
Just 56, he was one of the movers and shakers of the theater, where producing executive director Murray Chase, could barely keep up with his many innovative ideas while also enjoying performing with him in the outrageous “Greater Tuna” shows in which the two men portrayed all sorts of zany characters while making all sorts of costume changes to the delight of all in the audience.
He left his wife Kim Kollar and son Charlie Kollar who is in the theater program at the University of Central Florida. Kim also is an actor, a singer and the theater’s facility manager.
Venice is an arts center and its musicians and singers and actors missed each other more as the days progressed. Virtual programming helped but actors really wanted to be on stage as did singers and musicians. By late summer, the local Key Chorale was having actual rehearsals but with social distancing and masks.
Venice Theatre was offering a full class schedule online and Gaona’s annual show was finally being filmed to be edited and put on DVD. Except for a brief duet featuring ballerina Kinsey Hill, 17, and her boyfriend, Venice High football star Ethan Mort, 17, who had learned to dance in order to perform with her in a dance from “Sleeping Beauty,” cast members were all 6 feet apart and everyone wore masks when not actually on stage.
In mid-September, as the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur would begin, Jews at the Chabad and at the Jewish Congregation of Venice would put most, but not all, services online.
Members of the JCV gathered at the beach to cast bread crumbs on the water and would later hold a drive-in service at their building on Auburn Road. The Chabad also would have some services in a tent on its property.
Meanwhile, some churches had begun to have drive-in services and even some smaller services in their sanctuary as people tried to return to some semblance of normal.
But this was no normal year
In October, the Groves, one of the area’s oldest businesses closed all but its ice cream counter, ending the last orange grove business in this city which was known for its orange groves even before it officially gained the name “Venice.” The restored Lord-Higel house on Granada (its third location) was home to the manager of that first grove. The house was built in 1896 by Joseph Lord and later occupied by George Higel who had been hired to manage Lord’s orange groves.
That same issue of the Gondolier announced the city council’s approval of a plan to demolish one of the city’s 1920-era homes, which stirred a front-page controversy in this John Nolen-planned community. Fewer than 100 homes remained from the 1920s era when Nolen drew up the plans as the Great Depression loomed.
October at least had one bit of good news. Longtime resident and nearly life-long pilot, Charles Mason, 91, was going to make a solo flight in his plane on the 75th anniversary of his first solo flight.
He had done that at the age of 16 at a little Boston airport that grew up to become one of the busiest airports in the land — Logan Airport. Over the years, Mason also was a major player at NASA as well as friend to the Mercury 7 astronauts. He also built one of the many planes he would own over the years.
As the end of the year approached, people continued to practice social distancing while still attempting to continue some annual events although in new ways.
Boaters were determined to hold their annual Christmas parade despite the lack of a sanction from the city. Smaller but still colorful, the “Christmas Caper” was born to the delight of many who watched along the Intracoastal Water with social distancing.
Showfolks, the club for circus people in Sarasota, went ahead with its annual December show but moved it outside of the Robarts Arena. The two-day outdoor show featured some of the great circus acts like Bela Noch, the Wallendas and superstar clown Chucko Sidlow but in separate areas of the fairgrounds for social distancing. Of course there would also be circus and carnival treats, dog and pig acts and more.
Members of the Sailor Circus and Circus Sarasota also participated.
The one show that could not go on was Venice Theatre’s annual production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”
Although the theater’s resident scenic designer, Tim Wisgerhof, had already designed new elements for the set which had even been installed on the main stage, like the annual holiday parade on Venice Avenue, “A Christmas Carol” was canceled. While the audience could safely be seated in the theater with its roped off seats, there was no way to reduce the cast to a safe number of performers.
With the help of the theater, The Gondolier was able to publish several photos of last season’s production and the story in the paper’s Christmas issue.
With visions of Tiny Tim and the guests at Fezziwig’s Christmas ball came a reminder of Scrooge — pandemic numbers were increasing and hospitals were nearing capacity.
Yet, like the story of Scrooge, there was hope. Two companies had received approval for vaccines which had already begun to be given during the last week of the year to front-line workers and the elderly.
As we at the Venice Gondolier look forward to celebrating the paper’s 75th anniversary in March, we share with our readers, the hope for a happier and healthier year to come for everyone. Meanwhile, wear your masks and practice social distancing. Your life and the life of those you love depends on it.
