At last I am back to my normal schedule.
Who knew a vacation could be too long? Evidently mine was this year. It has taken my a month to get back on my normal schedule. Not that my schedule is all that normal given all the theatrical reviews, various museum special events and such that keep me on the road. As Monday is the one day with few openings, I can usually be found listening to Kitt Moran and the Mike Moran Trio at Allegro Bistro, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Even in this slower season, that is a happening place.
The Morans were major performers on the jazz scene in New York City and New Jersey before retiring to this area. With Dominick Mancini on bass and Dane Hussan on drums, it is sort of like being in a New York City jazz place without the hassle of flying there.
The Venice Art Center is another destination. Not only does it always seem to have a show running in its main and side galleries but, it also has five satellite galleries: Jacaranda Trace (3600 William Penn Way), NuView (1499 E. Venice Ave.), Inn at the Beach (725 W. Venice Ave.), Venice Theatre (140 W. Tampa Ave.) and Made in Italy.(111 W. Venice Ave.) Times vary because these venues are so different, but when you are out and about check them out.
Venice Art Center has come a long way since it moved into a little box of a building at its present location in 1968. That was just two years after my parents became Venice snowbirds. My mother wasted no time in joining. She took lessons from the late Tatiana McKinney who had an international following and was especially known for her religious icons. Many are in area churches and also at the Vatican.
That first little 5,000-square-foot building was designed by Edward Seibert in the Sarasota School of Architecture style.
In the ensuing years, as the center has grown, that first little 5,000-square-foot building has been engulfed by additions costing more than $4 million and transforming the little box into a glamorous Venetian-theme building with galleries, studios, classrooms and even a cafe on the premises. Hundreds of artists keep that building humming year round with a plethora of classes, openings, shows, musical events and more.
The original cost was $80,000 and the organization had a $1-per-year lease with the city for 99 years. That is a good deal for the VAC but even more so for Venice, which gained another important arts organization. (Venice Theatre was performing in its own little modest building at Venice Airport but would soon move to its present location on West Tampa Avenue.)
Already the winter home of The Greatest Show on Earth, Venice headed into its greatest boom time with a solid footing in the arts.
To learn more about the history of Venice, prepare for the reopening of the Venice Museum and Archives June 17 (if all goes well during current renovations). Located in the former Triangle Inn at 351 Nassau St., the old inn is the place to go to learn what makes this city so special. The museum is located on the “Cultural Campus” of Venice (with the library, art center and community center) and across the street from its Dale and Julia Cousins Laning Annex on Milan Avenue.
For those who want to learn even more, the annex is the place to go for serious research into the city’s history. The more you learn about Venice history, the more you will come to appreciate that Venice is far from being just another sleepy little Florida beach town.
Am I prejudiced? Yes.
And, in keeping with MK Mueller’s “Gratitudes” columns in the Venice Gondolier Sun, “grateful” to be here.
