Ask someone to describe Venice in a word and the reply will most likely be “historic.”
But what value, both culturally and economically, do we place on our heritage?
“There are many fine places in Florida that have very nice beaches,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota, the marketing arm for the county. “But one of the first things we do is layer in the cultural and heritage aspects of what our area offers. That’s what really sets us apart from many of those other communities. And our unique heritage plays a big part of that.”
Part of the challenge of tracking visitor interests, Haley said, is that they don’t necessarily see themselves as historically minded although they enjoy experiencing new places that are different from where they come from. “For example, 15% of the visitors we surveyed in 2019 said cultural travel was one of the reasons for coming to Sarasota County. And 12% of visitors who were not staying in Venice during their stay, made at least one visit to the area.”
That trend is expected to continue. With nearly 110 million Americans over age 50, and those numbers growing by 19 million additional seniors each year, the demographic represents travelers most interested in seeking high-quality, authentic, and interactive experiences like those offered on the Suncoast.
Haley said an interesting phenomenon during the past decade has been the continued decline of visits to historic buildings and museums while travelers to heritage areas like Venice have increased. Venice’s museum, located in the Triangle Inn, has actually experienced an increase in the number of visitors.
Harry Klinkhamer, historical resources manager for the city of Venice, said that during the past two years, the museum has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and six continents.
Unlike many historic homes that have lost their appeal in recent years, Venice is more of a living museum that residents and visitors can walk through and experience,” Haley said.
“You don’t have to pay to get into Venice because it’s a real place. It’s accessible and comfortable. Also, it offers an element of safety. There are a lot of nice places, but you don’t always feel comfortable walking around those spaces after dark.”
The City Council created the Historic Venice District in 1982 and thereafter formed a Historic Preservation Board to advise on matters of historical interest and preservation.
About 100 buildings date to the city’s founding in 1926. John Nolen’s plan for Venice was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 8, 2010.
Although no detailed studies are available to determine the economic impact of Venice’s historic district, numerous cities have data that refute much of the mis-information that exists about the value of such districts.
For example, a 2018 study of Miami/Dade County found that between 2002 and 2016, single-family homes in historic districts increased in value by 7.3% annually, compared with just under 3.5% outside the districts.
The study also found that 82% of homes within historic districts were located within a quarter-mile of a park or greenspace, compared with just 43% of those outside the districts.
About 11% of jobs in downtown Indianapolis are located in historic districts, but contain 26% of the jobs in the downtown area. And in Nashville, between 2007 and 2017, commercial property values in historic districts increased in value by some 425%, compared with just 236% for the surrounding downtown area.
The Center for Governmental Responsibility estimates the economic impact of historic preservation in Florida amounts to $4.2 billion annually.
In addition to the economic benefits, such districts also enhance the quality of life in communities.
“Why is it important to preserve our history? Because our history and our community define our sense of place,” Klinkhamer said. “People visit us because we are a unique place. When you look at our historic homes and then see some of the modern homes that are built next to them, you can see the difference. They want to see those older homes, not new homes that are designed to look like them. People want that authentic experience, whether visiting or moving here.”
Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice MainStreet, said businesses choose to locate in the downtown district because it is such a dream place to live, work and play.
“You don’t have to be here very long before you learn who John Nolen was and the reason Venice looks and feels the way it does. We are a healthy community, we’re a sustainable community, and our quality of life here could not be better.”
“Venice, in particular, has such an unusual history,” Haley said. “The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the Kentucky Military Institute, it’s all very unique. In most cases, that’s not the first story we tell, but that’s usually where we layer in those stories on our websites. Once they’ve made the decision to visit Sarasota County, that’s where they go and get hooked.”
Formed in 1987, an integral part of Venice MainStreet’s mission is historic preservation because of the role it plays in the community’s economic growth.
“We have an ad campaign running right now that says: ‘Come to Venice. Explore for a day, a weekend, or a lifetime.’ What we have here speaks to that mindset.”
One argument against historic districts is the belief that any ordinances affecting those districts restrict the rights of the owners of historic homes.
Klinkhamer said another way of looking at such ordinances is as guidelines or best practices to help homeowners preserve their historic homes for the long term. Ordinances are, he said, a balancing act between restricting the rights and wants of the homeowner versus the needs of the community.
“It’s knowing that when you are adhering to a set of standards in order to keep your home values up, your neighbors are doing the same thing. And when a historic building is destroyed, it takes away from the overall value of the district.”
Although restricted in what can be provided, there are city and county tax incentives offered locally for the renovation of eligible historic homes. There also are federal tax incentives available for the renovation of qualified historic commercial structures.
Melissa Wyllie, president and CEO of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, said a bill will be introduced during this year’s legislative session that would add an additional state tax relief for qualified revenue-generating properties.
“If approved, qualified properties would receive a tax credit of 20%, or 30% for those located in a MainStreet community such as Venice.”
The idea, Wyllie added, is to marry the state offering with the federal program so that any properties that qualify for the federal credit would automatically receive the state credit as well.
Venice’s Planning Commission currently is in the process of developing language for the Land Development Regulations, which will spell out how Venice’s Comprehensive Plan is to be implemented. They also will look at strengthening the language in the ordinance that affects contributing historic structures. A Certificate of Architectural Compliance is required before any historic structure within the district can be demolished. The CAC is currently under the purview of the Architectural Review Board, however, with no input from the Historic Preservation Board.
Ways are being considered for these two advisory boards to work more effectively in unison to preserve Venice’s historic resources.
“I encourage the community and our elected officials to really try their hardest to safeguard our historical resources because the importance of them is reflected in almost everything that we do,” Morgan said. “Historic preservation lends a sense of pride and belonging. It’s very nice to come to this beautiful place, but if you don’t feel a sense of belonging here, you’re not going to stay.”
When asked what message she would share with the community, Haley replied: “I think you should be very proud of your history there in Venice, and I hope you would never stop valuing it. Don’t take it for granted. It is really what makes Venice unique.”
