Rollins Coakley was the man who saved the Historic Venice Train Depot. Consider that nobody was likely to fund it just for the sake of saving an old building.
It took him 20 years, but he proved it to be a valuable item to preserve.
The solution was to use the depot as a transfer site for Sarasota County Area Transit. That came with a bonus that has added even more to the city as the historic nature of the site has brought more recognition, especially its lengthy association with The Greatest Show on Earth which actually was in Venice longer than any other city since the show was founded in Baraboo, Wisconsin in 1884.
These days, the depot operates as SCAT station, an entry point for Legacy Trail which offers a walking and cycling trail from Venice to Sarasota as part of the nation’s rails to trails conversion of no-longer used rail tracks to the use of cyclists and pedestrians.
The fully restored depot preserves important history of Venice where it served to bring potential buyers in the late 1920s, to bring military students from 1932 to 1970 and to bring the circus for its annual winter hiatus from 1960 to 1992. It also became home to Clown College (1968 to about 1996) and since its restoration, as a historic site honoring its past uses and what that meant to development of Venice.
Placement of the restored caboose at the depot added charm to the site and the placement of the memorial statue to the late circus star and Venice resident, Gunther Gebel-Williams, added more history. The addition of the former Ringling circus train car as a small museum to the circus days in Venice likely would please Coakley as it will cement an important period of history in the life of the depot when The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice before leaving to hold its world premier at New York’s Madison Square Garden each February. Coakley was a resident of Venice and was quite familiar with depot usage.
Coakley’s road to Venice as his career on the rails began with the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and his enlistment in the Navy and ultimate service in the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coakleys were married on a 10-day leave he had in September, 1942, less than a year after Pearl Harbor and right after he graduated from Yeoman School.
High school sweethearts, they were members of the same youth group in the Chicago area before Pearl Harbor. Like many men at that time. Coakley enlisted right after the Dec. 7 attack. He said he enlisted in the Coast Guard because he did not want to be drafted into the Army.
Nancy, their first child was born on April 18, 1944. He was returning to the U.S. after serving a time escorting a convoy to the Mediterranean Sea.
According to information on a U.S. Navy website, Coakley also served aboard the Jasmine (a buoy tender), and the USS Breckenridge (AP-176).
He then was assigned to the precommissioning detail of the AP-176 stationed on Ellis Island at New York City. The couple’s second daughter was born just before his service in the Coast Guard ended and he returned to Chicago. They would eventually have four daughters and two sons: Nancy, Beverly, William, Beth, James and Patricia.
Using the GI Bill to advance his secretarial skills, he got a job with Chicago & North Western Railway Company as a steno clerk. He soon became the personal secretary to the company’s president with whom he traveled for 10 years covering the entire railway system on business trips.
While he was riding the rails in the Midwest, the railroad line in Venice was playing a major role in the rebirth of the city which had nearly died when the Great Depression arrived and the city population went from about 4,000 to some 400 seemingly overnight.
Recovery of Venice took several years and help from various quarters, the Kentucky Military School from 1932 to 1970; the creation of an Army Air Base during the war while Coakley was serving in the Coast Guard and finally, in 1960, the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth to a new smaller home at Venice, one that would save the circus but also prove to be the incident that did the most to put Venice on the national map.
As Coakley road the rails in the Midwest, the Venice Train Depot was earning its spot in history as a hub for the comings and goings of military students, soldiers being trained in Venice and finally the circus.
During those years, Coakley became steeped in railroad knowledge and was advanced in the company after the retirement of the president whom he served for some 10 years. At his retirement on June 1, 1981, he was the assistant director of the company’s public affairs office. He had been employed with that railroad for 34 years.
Rollins and his wife June retired to Venice in 1982 where Rollins, with a lifelong interest in railroad history, became involved in civic affairs including, when train service left the city in the mid-1990s, the preservation of the depot, a project that would take some 20 years. Coakley realized, as much as anyone, what the rail line and depot had meant to the city’s growth and prosperity, especially during the circus years.
A little depot history
In the mid-1920s, the Venice train station was the arrival point for people interested in purchasing property in the John Nolen planned community.
In the 1930s, military students wintered in Venice from the Kentucky Military Academy an many of their parents visited Venice and even purchased land here, the first people to begin the redevelopment of Venice.
During World War II, trains delivered personnel, vehicles, construction materials, and supplies to maintain the Venice Army Air Base. From 1960 to 1991, the Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus made its winter home in Venice. The circus arrived by train and left weeks later for circus performances around the country. Passenger service ended in 1971 but during all those years of service, Venice had been reborn and gained fame all over the country.
At the same time, Coakley learned of his own deep roots in railroad history. The Coakley family connection with the Chicago & North Western goes back to 1867 when Rollins’ great-grandfather immigrated to Denison, Iowa from Ireland and landed a job as section foreman on the C&NW.
Coakley proved to be the perfect man to lead the charge to save the depot as a historic site
Two train cars, a restored red caboose and a restored former Pullman car used to carry performers for the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus, serve as reminders of two key elements that were important to the development of Venice.
Not only was Venice one of the most successful communities planned by Harvard-trained John Nolen but from 1960 to into the 1990s, the city was home the Ringling Bros, and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The only circus to ever build a performance arena in an American city put Venice on the map as it traveled North America in its lengthy train car on which were signs proclaiming: Venice, Florida, the Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth.
Whether that fact drew the Coakleys is unknown but the train depot which annually welcomed the Greatest Show on Earth for its winter hiatus, certainly helped set in motion the city’s greatest growth, one that continues today although the circus departed in 1992; its famous Clown College left some years later. Its arena was dealt its death blow in 2014 after years of neglect by a city that did not seem to know what to do with it, other than an occasional boxing match, concert by “Up With People” or as a rainy day place for Venice High School graduations which otherwise were held outdoors on the football field.
The late Allan Kollar of Venice Theate said it would be a great venue for some of the larger acts that might be like those booked into Venice Theatre in recent years. That was an idea of Kollar’s that has paid big dividends from the often sold-out events featuring the likes of the Kingston Trio and Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits.
Sadly, that was not to be the fate of the arena.
That the depot was saved has proven all the more important for the stories it can tell about the city’s growth, especially after the arrival of the circus. And thanks to Venice’s Bill Dovel, a replica of the arena will have an important place in the circus museum at the depot.
Once the caboose was in place, Coakley joined others in the dream of adding a remembrance of the circus days. A committee was formed the day of the death of Gebel-Williams at his home in Venice to commission a statue of him for Venice. The depot was eventually selected for the statue’s site.
For his efforts over some 20 years to preserve the depot, Coakley was honored by having a portion of the grounds designated as Rollins Coakley Park.
In recognition of Rollins’ 20 year effort and his many hours of work on the project, the depot site was named the Rollins W. Coakley Railroad Park by the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and dedicated on March 22, 2005.
The park includes scenic walkways, picnic tables, benches, a restored caboose and the statue dedicated to Gunther Gebel-Williams.
Shortly after the park designation, the Coakleys retired to Provo, Utah where he died on May 7, 2007 and where his wife, June (Decker), died the following year. They were buried at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Survivors included his children Nancy, Beverly, William, James, Beth and Patricia; brothers Olive Meyers of Boca Raton and Caryl Fox of Wheaton, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
His legacy lives on at the depot he saved and will be expanded with the opening of the circus train car museum later this year adjacent to the caboose. Since 2014, that project has been overseen under the guidance of Mary Huba and George Miller. That Miller also is a railroad fan was a key element in his supervision of the successful restoration of the train car in Venice at UniGlide.
The interior work has been orchestrated and design by Venice Theatre’s resident designer Tim Wisgerhof, and will include an arena replica, meticulously fashioned by model builder Bill Dovel of Venice.
But all that might never have been completed had Coakley, the consummate railroad fan, not led efforts to save the depot site.
