Visit Putnam Valley Middle School Feb. 21-March 10 as six quirky kids fight to be the winner of its coveted annual spelling bee. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves!
This Tony Award winning musical has delighted audiences since its inception and its cast recording was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Story: An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the “tweens” spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Directed and choreographed by Danae DeShazer, with help from assistant director/choreographer Kelly Burnette, rehearsal stage manager Derek Brookens, production stage manager Sarah Martin and musical direction by Rick Bogner, costumes by Georgina Wilmott, lighting design by Corey Basham and set design by Ralph Nurmela, this musical is a riotous ride, complete with audience participation.
Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 2 p.m. The show opens Feb. 21 and continues through March 10. Tickets are $27-$32 for adults and $14 for students 24 and under with valid ID. Call the box office for group rates.
The Players Centre is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34236. Call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
