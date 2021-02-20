With 1,500 volunteers, Venice Theatre has led the list of some 10,000 community theaters in the country. The Omaha Playhouse is ranked No. 1 for its size and budget.
With its expanded three-building campus, it could be time for the former “little” theater to take its rightful place on top.
But first, the theater is doing just what it needs to do with its campus. And that is really what the article above is all about.
The acquisition of the old ABC Liquor store when the new bridges were built gave the theater an addition for set building and other technical work. But with no money in hand to renovate, the building has served as added space for storage and some set building. With no HVAC system, most work had to be completed before mid-morning in the late summer months.
The Technical Arts Building, the new name for the former liquor store, has been about space since its acquisition.
Now, with the acquisition of the old Hamilton Building, formerly used as the temporary Venice Public Library while the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library was being built, Venice Theatre is doing just what it needs to do.
Take an inventory of all its available spaces and assess costs for everything from the basics, like new roofs, to interior renovations and updated systems. New designs by the architectural firm will show how those two buildings can be more efficient and cost-effective for the theater.
The changes to those two buildings will likely free up space in the Main Theatre Building to possibly expand The Jervey Theatre, formerly known as the MainStage, in some way.
A needs assessment comes first followed by architectural renderings and a capital improvements campaign goal so that fund-raising can begin.
That’s where the help of experienced architects such as the one mentioned in the Our Town’s main story today comes in.
With the support of visionary leaders and community support, more than half the money will be in hand before any public fund-raising begins.
Much like how Florida Studio Theater built its fabulous creation of its complex on First Street in Sarasota. FST actually had in hand about two-thirds of what it would need for the total, in excess of $6 million.
Even during a pandemic, it is not difficult to get small gifts, such as anything under $500. Those will come from the public support, such as donors who might fund bricks for a walkway or seats in the theater.
Naming rights for the large spaces, such as the studios and yet-to-be-determined features generally can cost anywhere from $100,000 and up.
With building costs soaring these days, those items might even cost more. Building my house 25 years ago, I learned a lot about such costs and then more by covering real estate for my first 10-15 years with this paper. All those costs escalated something fierce.
But I also saw the value of my house rise accordingly and primarily because of this community and the giving people who live here.
And while covering theater, I have seen that huge expansion at FST, the renovations to Venice Theatre that added the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre, the balcony, the lobby bar and the Presidents Club and so much more. But not all at once.
It was done as needed in keeping with our community theater’s climb toward the top rung of community theaters in the U.S.
Thank you to the late Yvonne Pinkerton and so many of the early contributors who gave it a good start as volunteers and then brought in Murray Chase, who is as talented a financial officer as he is a theater director and more.
That this theater in this unique community named Venice is an added plus because this community takes pride in its theater and art center and Loveland and symphony and performing arts center at Venice High School.
How many cities with the population of Venice and its surrounds can boast two Sertoma clubs, two Rotary clubs, Kiwanis and an generous AAUW branch, five PEO clubs, Venice Area Beautification, Venice Historical Society, Venice Museum and Archives and so many other organizations that put their money and time out there to maintain this city and all these things that make it special ... even during this awful pandemic?
I can’t wait to see what this architectural firm comes up with to help take Venice Theater up that last step to reach the top among national community theaters.
Some things will be started even before renderings, because there are some mechanicals that need doing, pandemic or not.
But the other things, like the reworkings of the Technical Arts Building and the Arts Education Building, formerly the Hamilton Building, will take time and, knowing the history of Venice Theatre, it will be done right and in a cost-effective way.
If you are a homeowner in this city, your house is worth a lot more than it would be in many other Florida cities because of Venice Theatre, the organizations mentioned and the kind of people who started and maintained those organizations.
Home values are boosted as well by the John Nolen Plan, which comprises the 100 or so historic homes built and the fact that this was once the home of the Greatest Show on Earth for more than 33 years.
It is up to each of us to do our best to maintain this special city that we were lucky enough to find and smart enough to buy into. If we lose any more of the old historic homes or fail to maintain our theater, art center, symphony, concert band, Loveland and VABI, for instance, we will have only ourselves to blame.
And after a year of few theatrical productions, no live concerts, smaller art classes and the like, our cultural groups are suffering. At the very least, make a donation of what it would cost for a theater seat, a season subscription or dinner out that you have not taken, not because you could not afford it but because you were protecting your health and that of your loved ones.
Those of you who can give significantly more, consider that your gift to the theater is not only protecting all past investments, but also a contribution to this city and its residents far into the future.
It will be some time before Venice Theatre knows all that needs to be done.
Soon architectural renderings will inspire us and a construction budget will give us a framework to make plans for fundraising.
Short-, mid-, and long-range plans and goals will emerge to guide what needs to be done right away and what the three-building campus and gateway to the island can be in the future.
But when the time comes, if not before, give what you can for your good as much as Venice Theatre’s.
