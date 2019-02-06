Hard to believe I have been a resident of Venice for 25 years. In another 25 years I will be eligible to become a member of the Old Timers Club — if they will have me.
Meanwhile, despite the downtown road construction which needed to happen, life in Venice continues with so many things to do that one has no excuse to sit home. (Road construction is no excuse, especially if you want your favorite businesses to still be there when the work is complete).
Pick up one of the city calendars at City Hall. Just going to half the things listed on the calendar will keep most people entertained and even educated as to what is happening in these parts. Of course, so will a thorough reading of this newspaper and its various special sections.
Visits to Venice Art Center (390 S. Nokomis Ave.) and Venice Theatre (140 W. Tampa Ave.) and the Venice Performing Arts Center (at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave.) are all great places to start. You can be entertained at each but you also can learn a lot at each. Getting to the theater and Luna Ristorante may be most challenging during the next few weeks. It likely will necessitate going the back way via either Harbor Drive or Nassau and following the detour signs that will take you to North Nokomis Avenue, which runs between Luna Ristorante and the theater’s parking lot.
At the preview to the 2019-20 season, theater director Murray Chase said there will be a brief time when the front doors to the theater will be inaccessible. In true “show must go on” fashion, plans are being made to use other entrances, guided by volunteers. Who knows, you might even get to see the fabled “Green Room” before or after one of the great shows coming up. Currently running in the Pinkerton Theater is “Assisted Living, the Musical.” It is already sold out so the only ones who will have trouble getting to the theater will be those lucky enough to have acquired tickets. Performances were added but they too are sold out. A sequel to Assisted Living” is on the schedule for the next season (unless it too is already sold out). That’s life at the number one community theater in the U.S. (on a per capita basis). I hate adding the disclaimer as Venice has a population of 20,000 and the other city has a population of nearly 500,000. As far as I am concerned, Venice is “Numero Uno.” The only difference I can discern is the other theater’s budget is bigger but with so many more potential patrons, why not?
Coming up Feb. 22 on the main stage will be the musical “42nd Street,” and on March 22, in the Pinkerton, “Disenchanted”, which will give you a glimpse of some princesses unlike anything the Brothers Grimm might have concocted.
Something I will be covering during the next few weeks is connected with the Sarasota Film Festival. Recently I was at the VPAC with several middle and high school students from Sarasota County schools. They were there to begin the process of making short (1- or 2-minute) messages. Example topics include food waste, reading and texting while driving. Students will be provided with screenwriting software and even cameras, if needed, plus guidance from professionals. The top projects will be screened at the film festival in April. Winners will receive scholarships. There are three categories: Grades 6-8, grades 9-10 and grades 11-12.
I hope to follow the process of a few students. With 29 potential filmmakers at Pine View alone, I hope there will be three or four from our readership area.
Last week I had a related filming experience as a guest on “Community,” the Annette Sherman television show which features interviews with all sorts of people in the Greater Sarasota area. She loves this area as much as anyone and designed her show accordingly to focus on the people, places, organizations and such that make this culture capital of Florida unique, not only in the state but, in my opinion, the country.
We talked about area ghosts, great places to go on road trips, and many other things that she and I both cover because of our shared interest in this community.
For new kids on the block, Annette is the creator of the “Community Video Archives,” which is a great resource for anyone interested in the history of the area. The idea behind the video archives was to film people while they are still alive: to talk about their past and their presence in the area. The subjects cover all walks of life, from entrepreneurs to circus greats, leaders of various organizations, museum curators, historians, old timers and even some newcomers who have added their skills and expertise to this community. Bob Vedder, former publisher of the Venice Gondolier Sun, was honored many years ago for all he has done to promote the city and area organizations, from Loveland and the Venice Art Center to Venice Area Beautification Inc.
These valuable videos are available through the Sarasota County Library System and now, also on YouTube. The next induction will be in April. Watch for an article in the Venice Gondolier Sun about this year’s honoree.
“Community” The TV Show hosted by Annette Sherman, is on YouTube. Visit audiovideonow.net/CVAYouTube.
