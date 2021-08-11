topical Happy Birthday Wishing a happy 104th Staff Report Aug 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Mildred Wheeler, second from left, stands with Venice Meals on Wheels members Judy Jarvis, Bob Sloboda, Kathy McCarthy, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod and Robert Childers for her 104th birthday. PHOTO PROVIDED Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod, Bob Sloboda and Kathy McCarthy bring Mildred Wheeler her meal and some surprises to celebrate her 104th birthday. PHOTO PROVIDED Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod has been delivering for Meals on Wheels for about five years - and has been delivering to Mildred Wheeler for about two. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE - When she was born, World War I was underway, Woodrow Wilson was president and Sarasota County had just come into existence. It was before statehood for Hawaii and Alaska.On Wednesday, the life and 104th birthday of Mildred Wheeler was celebrated in Venice Isle. "Members of Venice Meals on Wheels, including Mayor Ron Feinsod, surprised (her) for her 104th birthday with a cake, flowers, balloon and card," the city said in a news release. They also brought her meal. Feinsod has delivered meals to Wheeler for about two years through Meals on Wheels, the news release said. Wheeler turned 104 on Sunday. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools SMH sets another COVID-19 case record Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Bishop mandates masks in area Catholic schools SMH sets another COVID-19 case record Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Calendar
