VENICE - When she was born, World War I was underway, Woodrow Wilson was president and Sarasota County had just come into existence. 

It was before statehood for Hawaii and Alaska.

On Wednesday, the life and 104th birthday of Mildred Wheeler was celebrated in Venice Isle. 

"Members of Venice Meals on Wheels, including Mayor Ron Feinsod, surprised (her) for her 104th birthday with a cake, flowers, balloon and card," the city said in a news release. 

They also brought her meal. 

Feinsod has delivered meals to Wheeler for about two years through Meals on Wheels, the news release said. 

Wheeler turned 104 on Sunday.

