Venice is a special place for so many reasons but especially for the people who have shaped its history.
While the first names that come to mind for most people include John Nolen, Dr. Fred Albee, Mayor Edward Worthington, Joseph Lord, several Higels, Webbs, Blackburns and Knights, Venice would not even be where it is had it not been for a woman named Bertha Palmer.
While most people think of the men who shaped Venice, many women in addition to Palmer, also played a big role in shaping this community
Palmer was the first feature story I did this year about women who have made a difference in this cultural mecca also known as the Shark Tooth Capital of the World.
I am currently researching Louella Albee, wife of the famous doctor. If anyone has any tidbits about the lady who founded the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club and suggested its library which led to the creation of this city’s first library in the 1950s , I would love to hear from you.
Also looking for information on Anne Everett Worthington, wife of the city’s first mayor. He returned to Cleveland Heights, Ohio almost as soon as he arrived in Venice but she eventually returned ro Venice. My husband and I were friends of their son, Ted, and his wife, Marianne, at the Cleveland Skating Club where we all curled together. Their daughter, Natalie, was my daughter, Heidi’s, babysitter.
Julia Cousins Lanning’s mother maintained the Triangle Inn as an inn during the Great Depression, and when Julia returned to Venice after marriage and a career in New York City, she became a stalwart volunteer at the Venice Museum and Archives where her former bedroom is now used for display of artifacts in the museum’s collection. As sharp as ever at 95, she resides at Aston Gardens.
Internationally acclaimed artist, the late Tatiana McKinney, put the Venice Art Center on the map in its earliest years as one of its first and most popular teachers.
Sandra Terry did the same for Laurel, where she founded its wonderful civic center and created after-school and other programs for children in the neighborhood.
Volunteers were the lifeblood of Venice Theatre for a quarter century until it finally hired its first professional resident director. Still volunteering to this day as the theater goes into its 70th season are Jeri Becker, Yvonne Pinkerton and Jean Trammell. Trammel is one of this era’s major city benefactors and has left a stamp on several organizations.
So has Betty Intagliata, who brought Venice MainStreet to town and also has done so much to preserve area history.
Vee Garry is more than just a former Mrs. Venice. She is possibly the most active volunteer at Epiphany Cathedral, had her own television show, “Vee on Venice,” for nearly a decade, started the Miss Venice pageant at the annual Sun Fiesta and has been a strong supporter of Women’s Sertoma and other groups in the city.
This paper’s own Fran Valencic has tirelessly reported on women’s and other major events in the city for what must be close to 30 years at this point, even while dealing with cancer. She never misses a beat, keeps a schedule that few others could manage and does it all with a smile.
If you have photos or stories to share about these or any other female movers and shakers of Venice, please share via my email which is listed below this column. Photos should be jpgs and as high resolution as possible. If you do not have access to a scanner for photos, bring them to me at the Gondolier and I can scan them while you wait. To make sure I am here, call my direct line at 941-207-1105.
Thank you one and all for helping to preserve the history of this wonderful place. If you have historic photos or other items relating to Venice, check with the Venice Museum and Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., before you dispose of them. The museum is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it is closed the month of August for maintenance, reopening Sept. 3.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
