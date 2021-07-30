ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Playhouse hosts “Women of Comedy III: Third Time’s A Charmer” on Aug. 7.
The third incarnation of the comedy show has tickets on sale now.
Kathy McSteen notes women are still being told they aren’t funny — even as recently as this month in an area club.
McSteen is a comedy show producer and performer.
“Getting just 5, 10 or 15 minutes on stage for nothing or token gas money — much less respect for their hard work — is the rule rather than the exception for most women developing their acts,” she said. “It’s tough even for seasoned female pros to get booked. Look at the coming attraction rosters for the local clubs. There’s maybe one girl to 8 or 9 guys, if that. Comedy glass ceilings are as hard to shatter as corporate ones.”
Partly in response to the attitude that women aren’t funny, McSteen puts on her “Women of Comedy” shows. It is headlined by Leslie Norris Townsend, a touring comedian.
“Twelve years ago, Leslie created the national ‘Clean Comedy Challenge’ with three days of master classes and shows that attract performers from across the country,” McSteen said. “Leslie is bringing one of her contest finalists, Chicagoan Michelle Krajecki, with her. Tara Zimmerman, a Tampa Bay favorite, will also perform.”
McSteen is hosting.
The shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Lemon Bay Playhouse is at 96 W Dearborn, Englewood.
