Women’s College Club of the Venice area hosted Ken McBride, “Himself,” at the Dec. 11 luncheon at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
McBride presented a delightful, inspiring musical program of Christmas medleys, Broadway tunes and pop songs from “Bethlehem to New York, New York.” The audience participated in singing “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The ladies enjoyed a sing-a-long as the songs were very familiar and festive for the holidays.
College Club meets monthly from October to May for a lunch and speaker.
The club helps to support the South County Food Pantry with food and financial donations and awards yearly educational scholarships.
The club is open to all college grad women in the area. Women can apply by calling either of these phone numbers — 941-493-5065 or 612-597-2299 — and attending a monthly meeting to register.
The next meeting will be Jan. 8 for a program about alligators at the Myakka State Park.
