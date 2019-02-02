Dr. Abbey Tyrna, water resources extension agent for University of Florida IFAS Extension in Sarasota County, will present a program on red tide at the Feb. 19 Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) meeting.
Tyrna received a Ph.D. from Penn State University, where she studied human influences on wetland hydrology and subsequent flow of ecosystems services such as water quality enhancements.
As the water resources extension agent, Tyrna creates educational classes, volunteer opportunities, and citizen science programs related to local water resources issues such as: stormwater pond management, microplastc pollution, nitrogen stewardship, drinking water quality and water conservation.
In her Feb. 19 presentation, she will include a broad overview of exactly what red tide is, how it initiates, leading theories regarding initiation, nutrients used throughout the bloom stages from off shore to near shore, the portion of those nutrients that are contributable by humans, and what we can do about our contributable portion.
The public is invited to this event.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice.
For information and reservations for the February meeting, which are due Friday, Feb. 15 by 5 p.m., visit: www.BPWEV.org.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.