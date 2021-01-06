VENICE — 100 Women Who Care — Greater Venice raised $9,300 at its inaugural meeting at the Venice Community Center on Nov. 4.
This new chapter was formed over the past six months by a committee of eight women from the Venice area. These women worked closely with their mentors from 100 Women Who Care — Greater Sarasota.
At this meeting, three 501c3 organizations were presented by members of the chapter. Each presentation was 5 minutes long with a 5 minute Q&A that followed. The members then voted anonymously to decide which charity would be awarded the donation.
The charity chosen was the North Port Coalition for Homeless and Needy Children also known as Back Pack Angels. Back Pack Angels has been in existence for 10 years. They are a totally volunteer organization that raises money to purchase hygiene products that are bagged and delivered to 10 North Port Schools and 11 North Port Preschools where over 60% of the students qualify for this program.
Back Pack Angels has had to cancel many of their fundraisers due to the pandemic. The $9,300 they received from 100 Women Who Care — Greater Venice will help them to purchase hygiene products and to continue their mission to restore hope to all the homeless/needy families of North Port.
Visit www.100womenwho caregreatervenice.org for more information on how to join this simple fundraising group.
