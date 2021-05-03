SARASOTA — Tidewell Foundation, Inc. is partnering with entrepreneurs for gifts this Mother’s Day, it announced.
Four women are providing proceeds to go back to the Tidewell Foundation — and from that, back to Tidewell Hospice, it announced.
“We’re so excited to team up with these talented, entrepreneurial women and amazing brands to offer beautiful gifts for mothers throughout our community,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said in a news release. “With the purchase of each gift, Tidewell Hospice will be able to expand the reach of its programs and touch more lives.”
It said it will support grief services for about 8,000 people in the area through its Blue Butterfly program.
“Tidewell’s Blue Butterfly program is the only evidence-based program in our region that helps children and caregivers grieve through professional counseling, peer-support groups and therapeutic activities,” it said.
BSWANKY founder Gretchen Bauer created “a special collection of accessories,” it said.
“At BSWANKY, we empower people through fashion, whether they are the women handcrafting or carrying our luxury handbags or the community we give back to with initiatives like Compassion, It’s In The Bag,” Bauer said.
CSJ Designs and Customized Styling by Jessica founder, Jessica Papineau, created a bracelet for Tidewell to remember her friend Denise, a Tidewell Hospice patient who died of glioblastoma in 2020.
“Denise battled valiantly and lived longer than predicted,” Papineau said. “After watching her bravely battle this horrible disease, I wanted to honor her memory.”
Debbie Dannheisser created the Tidewell Collection of Art Athleisure after her daughter’s death in 2018.
“As I grieved her loss, I realized that Nicole had lost her ability to see her own special beauty and joy and hold on to the love in her life,” Dannheisser said. “The first leggings I created were from the painting I had made for her months before she died.”
Local author Sara Jonas wrote “Ham’s Big Adventure” for her friend and Tidewell Hospice patient Jamie Myers.
“Even on his worst days, he took time to comfort people and ensure that they felt loved,” Jonas said in the news release. “It was also important to me to give back to the organization that gave so much time and care to Jamie at the end of his life.”
Every year, Tidewell Hospice assists about 10,000 patients throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
To purchase the gifts before Mother’s Day, visit tidewellfoundation.org/gift-guide/.
