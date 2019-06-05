“The Marvelous Wonderettes” fills the Gompertz stage at Florida Studio Theatre with sounds (and fashions) of the 50s and 60s. Depending on where one grew up, the songs they sing will generate memories.
The term rock ‘n’ roll was supposedly coined in Cleveland by disk jockey Alan Freed but the hits were made not only in Cleveland in those years but also in Pittsburgh and Detroit, where the Motown Sound would put that sound on the map and inspire future generations. When the Beatles made their US debut on the old Ed Sullivan show in 1964, rock ‘n’ roll ruled and the British invasion began.
Samples of that great era is the stuff of FST’s summer mainstage season opener.
Music in the 50s ranged from Sinatra to Elvis to Motown, but the dress code was much less eclectic. Girls wore full skirts puffed out with crinolines. No matter one’s height, the length off the floor was the same — mid-calf or about 14 inches from the floor. Kudos to this show’s costume designer, Susan Angermann, who positively nailed the style, not only in Act One but also in Act Two when all those crinolines were replaced by the shapeless “Shift” dress as waist lines became a thing of the past and rock ruled.
The show is set at Springfield High School where the class of 1958 is holding its senior prom in act one and then its 10th reunion in Act 2. The singers include Ann Flanigan (Missy) and Chelsea Turbin (Suzy) making their FST debuts and FST returnees Meredith Jones (Patsy Cline in the FST production of “Always Patsy Cline” as Betty Jean and Sarah Ledke McCann as Cindy Lou. She portrayed Velma in FST’s production o “Hairspray.” The four portray members of the class of 1958 who fill in when the booked act fails to show for the prom.
The photo accompanying this review is a prime example of what teens wore in those days.
If one lived in the music centers of Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, one listened to such hits as “Lollipop,” “Mr. Sandman” and “Sincerely.” Some still listened to Frank Sinatra but more often to Teresa Brewer, a youngster named Elvis and, “The Ponytails.” Fats Domino introduced “The Twist” at the end of that decade and The Beatles would soon be getting their act together for its big break in the next decade.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” was created by Roger Bean with choreography by Ellie Nooney, set by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, lighting by Thom Beaulieu, sound by Thom Korp and stage management by Roy Johns,
THe Marvelous Wonderettes plays in the Gompert at Florida Studio Theatre. Tickets are $29-$39 per person for a single show or $49 and up for three-show main stage packages. FST presents a variety of shows throughout the year in five venues, The Gompertz, the Keating MainStage, Goldstein and Court cabaret theatres and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
For performances times and tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatreorg. The show does not have a specific end date at present. FST has a history of extending its summer shows when interest warrants.
