From left, Sarah Ledtke McCann, Ann Flanigan, Chelsea Turbin and Meredith Jones appear as The Marvelous Wonderettes in the Gompertz Theatre at Floirda Studio Theatre in Sarasota. In the 1950s, womens’ skirts were mid-calf length or about 14 inches off the floor. Note that the singers shown are various heights but their skirts are all about the same distance from the floor. That was as important in the 1950s as the starched crinolines that made those skirts stand out.