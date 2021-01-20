ORLANDO — Artists across the state were winners in the WonderWorks Orlando youth art contest.
“FLO-ART: Central Florida Youth Art Gallery, located inside WonderWorks Orlando, will display the winning pieces for a year,” it said in a news release. “The winners also each receive four complimentary tickets to WonderWorks to visit the art gallery and see their work on display.”
According to a news release, the winners are:
• Jessica, 11th grade, North Broward Preparatory School, Art Title: “What Happened on the Pier”
• Timothy, seventh grade, The Cornerstone School, Art Title: “YEAH!”
• Katiana, 11th grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: “Butterflies”
• Axani, 10th grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: “Head in the Clouds”
• Alejandra, 12th grade, North Broward Preparatory School, Art Title: “A Leap of Faith”
• Kiara, 12th grade, Boone High School, Art Title: “Fading into the Light”
• Nicholas, 12th grade, Bishop Kenny High School, Art Title: “Wonder”
• Brandon, fifth grade, Keene’s Crossing Elementary School, Art Title: “I Saved Time”
• Katia, 10th grade, Windermere High School, Art Title: “Tempus Fugit”
• Sofia, third grade, St. John Vianney Catholic School, Art Title: “Time to Think”
• Isabella, seventh grade, Montverde Academy, Art Title: “Spots of Good”
• Ross, fifth grade, Montverde Academy, Art Title: “Time to Think”
• Mandendra, ninth grade, Pine Castle Christian Academy, Art Title: “Futuristic Encounters”
• Dharik, kindergarten, Westpoint Elementary School, Art Title: “The Future City”
“Congratulations to each of the art contest winners,” said Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando, in a news release. “This contest is a great way to encourage the youth in our area to engage in art. We are happy that so many took the time to participate.”
Youth artwork submissions were collected through Dec. 18, with the artwork going on display Jan. 22.
The theme was “Time to Think,” which “encouraged young artists to think and express their thoughts through art,” the news release said. “Encouraging youth to express themselves artistically can have lasting benefits.”
It cited a School Superintendents Association report that noted arts playing “an important role in human development,” and enhances growth of cognitive, emotional along with psychomotor pathways, the news release said.
That is among the goals of the site.
“At WonderWorks, we want to help kids explore, learn, and express themselves in healthy ways,” Wayne said. “We offer fun for the whole family and look forward to a great year ahead.”
WonderWorks Orlando offers the art contest annually. To learn more, visit: wonderworksonline.com/orlando.
Due to a mandate, guests need to have a mask with them at WonderWorks in Orlando, although it has some for sale onsite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.