ORLANDO — WonderWorks Orlando is offering free admission to all teachers and educational support staff during May.
This promotion aims to celebrate local and visiting educators for Teacher Appreciation Week and beyond. Those eligible for free access will also be able to bring up to four guests with them at a discounted admission rate of 50 percent off.
Teacher Appreciation Days allows educators to have fun with family and friends in a fun learning environment with over 100 interactive exhibits.
“It’s no surprise we love all things STEM and education here at WonderWorks, and of course, we think teachers and educators are rock stars,” said Davianys Ramos, education sales manager at WonderWorks Orlando. “This special event shows our appreciation for all they do.”
To receive free admission during May 2023, teachers and educational support staff must complete the online form. Once they do, they will receive a voucher for their visit.
The voucher must then be turned in at the ticket counter, and educators must present their educational identification or a recent paystub to grant them full access to all the hands-on learning inside.
WonderWorks’ exhibits focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Activities include interactive exhibits, a glow-in-the-dark ropes course, laser tag, Bubble Lab, Bed of Nails and more.
Guests can explore the Astronaut Training Challenge, space discovery, light, sound, pressure, extreme weather conditions, and more throughout the Wonder Zones.
WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive and is open 365 days a year.
