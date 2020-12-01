Pssst.
Saturday night you might want to find a spot along the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice to watch for what is likely to become a parade of boats festooned with lights and carolers and such.
Dubbed the “Great Christmas Caper,” the event was put together as a Christmas gift to the community from boat owners who in the past have participated in the annual Christmas Boat Parade.
According to longtime parade volunteers Jeremy Qvick and Joe Zgrzepski, past parade participants wanted to decorate their boats and sail the waterway as their Christmas gift to anyone who wants to watch it.
“There is plenty of space for social distancing on both sides of the waterway, Qvick said. “And there are even places where viewers can see the parade from their cars.”
Zgrzepski, the “caper” chairman, said the group had received permits from the Coast Guard and every other entity, except for the city of Venice, for what would have been the 32nd annual parade.
Because of the lack of a permit, the boaters will form their own flotilla and follow the traditional holiday parade route and schedule from the Albee Road Bridge to the Circus Bridge, which will put them in the Venice Avenue Bridge area about 7 p.m.
The difference and something that may affect the schedule, is that each boater who needs to have a bridge raised will have to contact the bridge tender individually as they would if simply sailing the Intracoastal, Zgrzepski said.
Zgrzepski is a five-time winner for his boat in both the Venice and Sarasota annual Christmas boat parades.
After some nine months of being virtually quarantined at home, parade participants realized that because of all the places from which to watch the parade that if viewers wear masks and observe social distancing from other groups, this should be a safe open-air event and a happy gift to Venice residents and others who will find viewing places along the waterway.
“Let’s not let 2020 take everything away,” the organizer said. Boats participating in the “Caper” will depart from the Albee Road bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway at 6 p.m. They will follow the waterway from there to the jetty area and then head east and south to the Circus Bridge where they will turn and retrace their route back to the Albee Road bridge.
Although they will not be held open as in past years, there will be disruptions to KMI and Venice Avenue bridge traffic. Therefore, drivers should plan to use the Circus Bridge to go on and off the island part of Venice from roughly 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Those piloting taller boats that exceed bridge height must ask for each bridge to be opened upon approach. Smaller boats should keep decorations below bridge height to limit the necessary openings as much as possible.
“Caper” viewers should wear masks and practice social distancing as they select their viewing spots on either side of the Intracoastal and throughout the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.