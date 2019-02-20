If you are among the hundreds of disappointed residents and visitors who could not get tickets to Venice Theatre’s production of “Assisted Living: The Musical,” despite the addition of several extra performances, there is still plenty to do here on the Cultural Coast.
The Players in Sarasota is opening “The Putnam County Spelling Bee tomorrow (Feb. 21) on its main stage and Friday, Feb. 22, Venice Theatre will open “42nd Street on its main stage. For The Players, call 941-365-2494. For Venice Theatre, call 941-488-1115.
The Asolo Rep in Sarasota has several shows running in rotating repertory and Florida studio simply has several shows running because it has so many venues — five actually. For the Asolo, call 941-381-5000 and for Florida Studio Theater call 941-366-9000.
For fans of “Doc Ford” and Hannah Smith, creations of Randy Wayne White, an event coming up offers the chance to meet White at the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County Author Evening on Feb. 28. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided with a cash bar and Randy will speak for an hour or so with a question and answer period after his talk at the Venice Yacht Club.
BookStore1 will have copies of his books for sale that evening. To purchase tickets, go to: LiteracyChangesLives.com
Both the Doc Ford and Hannah Smith series of mysteries take place in and around Southwest Florida on the various gulf coast islands, of Captiva, Sanibel, Marco, Boca Grande, and the Everglades. Visit: RandyWayneWhite.com.
More about nature and the great outdoors:
Mound House at Fort Myers Beach provides kayaks and tours. Today at 2 p.m. paddle along on the Mangroves by Kayak tour to explore the winding mangrove creeks and hidden backwaters of Estero Bay as only a kayaker can. Reservations are needed for the tour, which is led by Dexter Norris, biologist, naturalist and Mound House environmental educator. Experience the ancient realm of the Calusa Indians who settled along the west coast of Florida. See birds, fish, manatees and dolphins as you paddle through the Estero and Hell Peckney bays in a tandem kayak.
Mound House kayak tours are conducted in accordance with Florida Society for Ethical Ecotourism guidelines. All paddling and safety equipment is provided. Kayak tours are limited to ages 12 and up. Weather permitting. Reservations required and this tour may be filled but is worth a call. If filled the same tour is offered on Thursday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and again on Saturday at 9 a.m. (No 2 p.m. tour on Saturday) Call 239-765-0865.
Friday, Feb. 22, Mound House will offer a sunset kayak tour through tidal creeks and winding mangrove tunnels extending into the hidden backwaters of Estero Bay. This tour offers the opportunity to experience the abundant life within the estuary in the quiet of twilight. All paddling equipment provided. Tour departs at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $45 per person for non-members (Mound House members, $15). Reservations required. Call 239-765-0865.
If you prefer to leave paddling or other power to someone else, sign up for a boat tour to Mound Key from Fish Tale Marina aboard the Estero Bay Express to Mound House and Mound Key, considered the “Capital of the Calusa.”
Learn the rich history of the Calusa as well as new findings scientists are discovering about this ancient society. Guests will disembark from the boat to hike the trails of Mound Key. All along the way, discover the ecology of Estero Bay as you search for diverse wildlife including dolphins, manatees, and birds. This trip requires walking and traveling over rough terrain. Tour departs at 2:30 p.m. and returns at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $55 per person (Mound House members, $50). Mound House is located at 451 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach. Reservations required for all tours. Call 239-765-0865.
Thanks to Sarasota Film Festival, which is coming up in April, there is an outdoor activity for film buffs. Each year the festival offers free outdoor screenings of great films. The operative words are “free” and “outdoor” and “major film.” Friday, the film will be “Incredibles 2” at 7 p.m. at 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, 34235.
According to a release from SFF, in this film, “the Incredibles hero family takes on a new mission, which involves a change in family roles: Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) must manage the house while his wife Helen (Elastigirl) goes out to save the world.”
The event is free but bring a chair and blanket in case it is chilly. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Watch for more news about the film festival, including a special announcement event that will be held in Venice. The actual festival which has become one of the country’s leading regional film festivals will be held in Sarasota April 5-14 with showing and special events at such places as the Hollywood 11 on Main Street, Sarasota Opera House, Florida Studio Theatre and more. In addition to feature films, there are documentaries, films by women, films by students and plenty of special events. Some include the chance to hobnob with the stars coming to the festival. As films are still being selected, you will have to wait for the formal announcement to learn the details.
I have been lucky enough to cover the festival for the past several years. In those years, I have seen some major films of course but also some documentaries I would not likely have seen and work by local students that has been amazing. To learn more, visit: SarasotaFilmFestival.com.
There you will find news of the Venice venues for both the announcement and films to be shown in this area.
On another note (sorry for that), the Suncoast Concert Band directed by Bob Stoll, will present a concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. The guest conductor will be composer and arranger of outstanding concert band music, Jerry Bilik. He will conduct his arrangement of “American Civil War Fantasy” which features popular songs from the mid-19th century, .
Also included in the program will be John Williams’ “The March From 1941,” “Second Suite for Military Band” by Gustov Holst, John Philip Sousa’s “The Black Horse Troop” and more.
Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. The venue is large so there should plenty of room if you decide to go at the last minute. For information, call 941-907-4173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.