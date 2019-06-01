Manatee Performing Arts Center will present Manatee Players’ immersive production of “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” for 10 performances, June 12-23.
Guests can anticipate approximately two-and-a-half hours of active participation and fun. Rated R for adult language.
Tony and Tina’s guests will first attend the couple’s wedding in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater, then proceed to the ballroom for a typical Italian-American wedding-reception buffet — complete with wedding cake. Throughout the experience guests will encounter a traditional Italian-American wedding, complete with intrusive, stereotyped characters (exaggerated for comic effect), performed by the interactive, improvisational cast.
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” was the first immersive theater experience of its kind where audience members become part of the action. It has been entertaining guests worldwide since it premiered in New York and has been experienced by audiences in more than 150 cities worldwide.
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” runs June 12-23 at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue W, Bradenton, Florida. Be an interactive guest at Tony and Tina’s crazy, big Italian wedding.
Evening performances will be at 6:30 p.m. June 12-15 and June 19-22. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. June 16 and 23.
General admission tickets are $49, which includes the interactive performance and buffet dinner. Tickets can be purchased at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue W, Bradenton. Box Office hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Saturday, by phone 941-748-5875 or online at manateeperforming artscenter.com.
