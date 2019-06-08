Sertoma Club of Venice is raising money to support the Fourth of July Fireworks in Venice.

Members of the service club will be collecting money in front of various Publix supermarkets and the Venice Walmart. Each year the club raises $10,000 to supplement the city’s fireworks budget of $15,000.

Another way to donate is through the Sertoma Fundly online fundraiser at https://fundly.com/venice-fourth-of-july-fireworks.

Sertoma stands for Service To Mankind. The Venice club is the largest Sertoma Club in the nation. It is particularly known for its speech clinic at 800 Gulf Coast Blvd., which provides the support of trained speech pathologists to children with speech challenges regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

For more information, visit: venicesertoma.com.

