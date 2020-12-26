It’s not too late to make an impact.
Your investment in The Players Centre for Performing Arts and The Players Studio directly impacts student success and enhances our commitment to providing the community with high quality live theatre.
Your gift is crucial to our volunteers, students, staff and patrons — today more than ever before. By making a gift to TPC/S, you make opportunities possible for our talented and dedicated students.
Make your year-end gift and/or make your gift a monthly one and become an Encore Member.
Join the 1929 Legacy Society and ensure that your love for The Players continues for generations to come.
Contact your employer to enroll in its matching gifts program and double, even triple the impact of your gift!
If you have questions, contact Advancement Director Morgan Gerhart at morgang@theplayers.org or 941-365-2494.
With a new outdoor location as The Players Centre awaits construciton of its new home at Lakewood Ranch, several shows are now on the calendar. Masks must be worn and there is socially distanced seating for all shows.
“Souvenir” — Jan. 21-31 — The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime
“In Love with Shakespeare” — Feb. 4-14 — The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime
Headquarters of The Players Centre for Performing Arts is at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota. Call 941-365-2492 or visit theplayers.org.
