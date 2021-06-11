VENICE — The Venice Theatre SummerStock program will be performing the Mel Brooks Musical “Young Frankenstein” running July 8-17.
SummerStock is a program held annually for students who are pursing theater careers.
“Young Frankenstein” earned a 2008 Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Lyrics and won the 2008 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Score. The music and lyrics are from Mel Brooks with the book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan.
“Brooks fans will be familiar with the storyline of the cult film on which the musical is based. So familiar, there’s likely to be some audience participation along the lines of what one sees at ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’” the Venice Theatre said in a news release.
Mad scientist Victor Frankenstein dies and leaves his possessions grandson Frederick in this telling.
“The younger Frankenstein wants nothing to do with the family’s notorious legacy. To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, meeting the servant Igor, beautiful lab assistant Inga, and the mysterious Frau Blücher,” it said. “Before long, Frederick is drawn into his grandfather’s experiments and succeeds in creating human life. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather? Or will he turn his ‘Monster’ into a dapper, intelligent man about town?”
The cast includes Casey Berkery as Frederick Frankenstein. He recently graduated from Cardinal Mooney and will attend University of Central Florida.
Charlie Kollar has the role of the Monster and Belle Babcock is Inga; Kollar and Babcock are Venice natives studying at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Also in the cast are Natalie Taylor as Frederick’s girlfriend Elizabeth; 2021 Lemon Bay graduate Lauren Wickerson as Igor and Taylor Reister as Frau Blücher.
The cast also includes Kobe Timmons as Inspector Kemp; Michael McQueeney as Harold the Hermit and Greg Karcz as Dr. Baron Von Frankenstein.
The ensemble includes Kiley Berkery, Sophie Buchmeier, Jackson Carney, Claudia Hassler, Ryan Hunek, Anthony Lobo, Charles Page, Annabelle Pietryka, Laura Swartzendruber, Augustus Toynton and Ellie Wheat.
“The students are currently in intensive rehearsals with Director/Choreographer Brad Wages and Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky,” it said.
The scene designer is Tim Wisgerhof; costume design is by Maureen S. Demers; lighting design by John Andzulis; stage manager is Lisa Million, assisted by KaCie Ley.
“Young Frankenstein” is sponsored by Ki Hassler.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on July 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17; and 2 p.m. on July 10, 11 and 17. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for college students, and $12 for students through 12th grade. They are available online at www.venicetheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. The theater is at 140 Tampa Ave. W. It is not open for walk-up business at this time. It is currently updating its COVID-19 protocols which will be released before July 8, it said.
