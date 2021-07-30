Youth takes the stage

VENICE - It'll be a weekend of youth on stage as Venice Theatre presents "Getting to Know ... Once Upon a Mattress," the musical student version of "The Princess and the Pea" by Hans Christian Anderson."
The five shows come through the work of Venice Theatre's Education and Outreach Department.
The performances run Friday-Sunday with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday in the MainStage Jervey Theatre. Tickets are $12 for students through high school; $15 for college students and $18 for adults - on sale by calling 941-488-1115 or online at VeniceTheatre.org. The box office remains closed for walk up business.
It is being directed by Kelly Duyn, who has a cast of 20 actors from elementary, middle and high school students.
"They're ready to share their hard work and this fun story with an audience," Duyn said in a news release. "We can't wait for opening night."
"Once Upon a Mattress" was a 1960 Tony Award nominee for Best Musical, with Princess Winnifred the Woebegone as the main character - an awkward girl competing for the hand of Prince Dauntless the Drab.
"The prince's domineering queen mother has declared he must marry a “true” princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry," it states. "Winnifred is required to pass what seems like an impossible test to show she possesses the sensitivity of a genuine princess."
Carol Burnett first performed the role of Winnifred on stage. At Venice Theatre, the role has been played by Geri Becker in the 1970s and Ellie Pattison in the 1990s.
This time, Hannah Randi takes the key role. Also in the cast are Jackson Mitchell, Delaney Lockwood, Marcus Calderon, Kate Gingras, Jack Gingras, Samara Naeger, Tuck Wood, Riley Vance, Avery Vance, Addie Ross, Lorelei Popham, Lily Aaronson, Natasha Bensen, Xavier Culver-Wollaston, Lily Culver-Wollaston, Ezra Keim, Ava Lopez, Timerie Corn and Kayla Montgomery.
The music director is William Coleman with dances choreographed by Vanessa Russo. Other members of the crew are Jenna Fisher, Tim Wisgerhof, Nate Blaweiss, Cindy Carruth, Brittany Hardison and Luke McFatrich.
The theater noted masks must be worn by the audience while in the auditorium "due to the number of unvaccinated performers in the production." The bar will be open, however, drinks will not be allowed into the auditorium.
