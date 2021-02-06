Hooray for Zoom.
For more years than I can count I have been covering theater here on the Cultural Coast. With more theaters per capita than New York City, that can be and on occasion has been a nightly occurrence.
Consider that Venice Theatre and the Asolo Rep have two stages and while they are not booked solidly all year, there are times when something is happening in both at once.
The Players had two stages until their closure this past year. Now that they are seeking temporary quarters, as fundraising continues for their new theater in the planning stages for Lakewood Ranch, they are offering productions at various sites such as the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime (821 Apricot).
It’s outdoors and seating is limited but at least their players are able to continue performing although in a much different setting than their old theater. It also can be chilly in a week like this one when I was glad I still had plenty of wool clothes such as we wore in northeast Ohio for what seemed like most of the year.
Currently, the Players Centre is presenting “In Love With Shakespeare” through Feb. 14. Performances are Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.
Masks are required and temperature checks will be done at the entrance. Social distance seating is designed for everyone’s safety.
The show features scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Romeo and Juliet” and more in the words of the Bard of course. Good old iambic pentameter. Most people have enough trouble writing a simple sentence let alone writing it in iambic pentameter. I may gush out a lot of words but no one has ever accused me of being a poet and I am even descended from one — Coventry Patmore who wrote novel-length love poems that outsold Tennyson back in the day in England — 100,000 copies.
At least I have my seven semi-devoted fans.
This has been a challenging time for all of us but especially so for all the theaters in the area. They may not need full houses at every performance to make money or to break even, but cutting the seating to fewer than one-third the seats available, and then finding shows with small casts, is an extra challenge, not to mention all the months when they couldn’t even do that.
Zoom has been a Godsend. Most of the theaters have put classes online and most also have offered us some online entertainment. In the case of the Players Centre, we were even able to enjoy the theater’s 90th anniversary online. Of course, it would have been better to be there in person, for that is quite an accomplishment, but at least it could happen.
I do worry about fundraising for a new theater when the old one is not just dark but no longer usable as it was sold and the sale has closed and currently the only space at hand is the theater’s education center, where classes are held in the Rosemary District.
And the phone number remains the same so you can call 941-366-2494 for tickets or to talk to someone about making a donation for the new theater. Founded in 1929, the Players may be the fourth oldest community theater in the state.
In this area, I think Venice Theatre is second at 71 years with Asolo close to that age and Florida Studio next.
Florida Studio has the largest campus and includes five venues, three cabarets with meal service plus the Green room for dining before any of the performances. FST also has had its current director Richard Hopkins, longer than any of the other venues. Hopkins took the old Sarasota Woman’s Club building on Palm Avenue with its Keating Theatre and added to it over the years until the latest addition on First Street.
I think that Murray Chase, the fourth hire at Venice Theatre, has been in the area for something like 27 years, during which he has transformed that “Little” theater to the second-largest community theater in the country and also expanded its staff and campus, which now has three buildings, thanks to the addition of the Hamilton Building which is to be home to the education department and will even include a performance space that can be used for some of the children's’ shows at least. Watch for this paper’s special 75th-anniversary publication to learn more about our most special Venice Theatre as well as all the other arts groups here.
Venice is indeed special thanks to the John Nolen design, all the years when it was home to the Greatest Show on Earth which put the city on the national and international map, the presence of the old Kentucky Military Institute from 1932-1970, the former Army Airbase and more.
Venice “Little” Theatre actually held its first performance in November 1950 in an old hangar at the airbase. It moved into its present home in 1973 and then finally added the second theater space and balcony and more offices etc. quite recently.
But that is a whole other story.
What you can do is learn about diversity in area theaters in a Zoom presentation in March featuring Murray Chase of Venice Theatre, Richard Hopkins of FST and Michael Donald Edwards who grew up in Australia with a desire to come to the U.S. and do something in the theater.
He has done that in spades, from directing opera out in the northwest to taking the Asolo to Broadway at least four times in his tenure here. He followed in the path of Howard Millman who put together the Asolo’s donor base and expansion to include its well-known Conservatory of Actor Training which grants master’s degrees in theatre to no more than 12 each year for completion of the rigorous three-year program.
Read more about the Zoom program featuring these area theater legends in this section today.
I have been all over this country and have put more than 100,000 miles on a couple of cars just within Florida and nowhere in Florida are there more top-level cultural institutions (theater, art, music and more) than in Sarasota County. Since Manatee Players is just barely over the border in Bradenton, that should be included, too.
While it may still be awhile before all these theaters and concert halls can fill their spaces, at least we have Zoom and some outdoor venues at Apricot and Lime and even at the home of Asolo Rep and carefully designed seating plans as theaters such as Venice.
Do not be afraid to attend if you can get tickets. These theaters are working hard to keep everyone safe and checking audience members too.
Wear masks wherever you go. Stay at least 6 feet from other people and encourage friends and family to do the same and eventually we all will have received out vaccinations and hopefully put the pandemic out to pasture.
And, by the way, it is perfectly fine to donate to more than one theater, art center or music association. No theater nor symphony nor art center would be as good without the others for they all work together. In the case of the performing arts, we can have such great set designers and directors etc. is because they can find work at so many venues.
And since you are not eating out so much these days nor gong to the theater three times a week, if you have some spare money, all of these area organizations will appreciate whatever you send their way.
Not to mention the fact that your property here is worth more because of all the arts.
