SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Foundation is receiving a financial assist from The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to support the Artworks Anywhere program.
“The program has been the cornerstone of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall virtual Arts Education initiative, launched during the pandemic to ensure arts education remained accessible to the Sarasota community and beyond,” the Van Wezel Foundation said in a news release. “Artworks Anywhere is a free, live streaming and on-demand video library of arts focused learning activities available for teachers, educators and families.”
The program is being funded totally by philanthropy.
“At a time when access to meaningful arts experiences is so needed, we are deeply grateful to the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation for their commitment to help underwrite these important resources that positively impact more than 30,000 students each year,” Van Wezel Foundation CEO Cheryl Mendelson said in a news release.
Suncoast Credit Union Foundation officials are also pleased with helping.
“We recognize that the arts create dimension in our lives and provide a creative outlet for those with talent and skills that deserve to be seen and appreciated,” said Cindy Helton, executive director, Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. “We are proud to support Artworks Anywhere and the Van Wezel Foundation as a corporate partner, to ensure that our communities are a vibrant place to live.”
Videos about Artworks Anywhere are online at www.ArtworksAnywhere.org.
“Every video uses arts education and integration methods to effectively teach and explore curriculum-based core subjects such as language arts, math, reading, science or history,” the news release said. “Videos feature a call-to-action project encouraging children and families to create art together in the form of drawings, stories, poems, dance moves, songs and more.”
For more information or to help the Van Wezel Foundation, visit www.vwfoundation.org/donate online.
