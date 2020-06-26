SARASOTA — COVID-19 is back with a vengeance.
The state reported 8,933 new cases Friday, obliterating the previous record of 5,463 — set two days earlier.
The county reported 105 new cases on Friday, also a record. The previous high had been 59 — also reported on Wednesday.
Reacting to the numbers, the state ordered bars to close again because “some cases involving younger individuals are suspected to have originated from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs” that disregarded the rules under which they were allowed to reopen, an emergency order said.
No other restrictions were imposed, though Gov. Ron DeSantis has been urged to make wearing a mask mandatory.
Local governments have also declined to do so, though one is in place in various locales around the state and the state surgeon general has advised that people should wear them.
Cases among younger people are being blamed for a significant part of the spike in positive diagnoses.
The median age of new cases in Sarasota County has been 40 or younger for nearly two weeks and people in the 25-34 age range are now the group that has had the most cases overall — 215 out of 1,245.
And they’re needing to be hospitalized at a much higher rate than they were earlier, Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder said in a video message.
Just as concerning, he said, is that they may be spreading the virus to their relatives, which “could make a bad situation worse.”
SMH’s COVID-19 census has gone from as low as eight with no one in ICU a month or so ago to 34 on Friday with 10 people in the ICU, he said.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a rebound in our cases,” he said.
According to the SMH website, the rate of positive tests over the last week was 6.2%. At the beginning of the month it was about 1%.
“Those numbers in themselves aren’t scary,” Verinder said. “What’s scary is the fact that they’ve gone up so quickly.
“I think the community should be concerned … and I think we all should take responsible steps to make sure we don’t have a bigger problem that we can’t handle.”
SMH has reinstituted its visitation restrictions, banning all visitors except in special circumstances, including end-of-life situations.
Patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 cannot have visitors at all, however.
All visitors are screened and required to wear a mask, as are all staff, even in meetings, Verinder said.
That’s what the public should be doing as well, he said, along with social distancing, washing their hands and staying home if they’re sick.
Out of all those precautions, he said, “wearing a mask is the biggest thing people can do each and every day.”
SMH doctors Kirk Voelker, head of the clinical trial program, and Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist, offered the same advice earlier in the week.
They’re waiting to see if that spike in cases translates into a surge in hospital admissions.
A mask reduces the risk of transmission of the virus by more than 50%, Gordillo said in a video briefing, but mask use isn’t where it should be.
Not enough people are wearing them and those who are don’t always follow proper protocols, he said.
There’s no cure or vaccine now, he said, and it will take up to two years to achieve “herd immunity” — the point at which so many people have developed antibodies that there are too few new hosts for the virus to become a pandemic again.
In the meantime, wearing a mask offers protection and also expresses solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, he said.
“We all need to be responsible citizens,” he said.
What you need to know
Gordillo said that people should be wearing a mask anytime they’re going to be within 6 feet of someone for an extended time — 15 minutes or so.
Any cloth mask is OK, and probably better for the average person than an N95-type mask used by first responders and some medical personnel, Voelker said.
Wear it over the nose and mouth and don’t touch it. If you have to touch it, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer first.
“Every time you touch the mask you run the risk of contaminating the mask or yourself,” Gordillo said.
He advises against putting your mask in a pocket or purse, since it could get contaminated there as well. A paper bag is better than plastic for storage. If you have to use a plastic bag, he said, leave it open so the mask can stay dry.
Wash the mask with soap if it gets dirty or wet, he said.
There’s little risk of a mask causing breathing problems, he added, saying that in 35 years of practicing medicine he has never seen another person become hypoxic — oxygen-deprived — even after hours of wearing one.
People with severe respiratory problems should consider whether they even need to be out in public now, he said.
Anyone who is older than 65 or who has health problems should still be sheltering in place, Voelker said.
