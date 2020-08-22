Is Venice so safe from tropical storm damage that we residents can go our merry way without a care?
Native Americans are said to have settled in this area because they believed it to be the safest from coastal disturbances.
Were they right?
When was the last time there was any significant damage from a hurricane, tropical storm or even a tornado?
Native Americans arrived thousands of years before there was a National Hurricane Center, let alone the United States nor even this city.
Native Americans had villages up and down this coast, got rid of their trash in heaps called middens and buried their dead in similar mounds.
Nearly all the middens and even the burial ground have long since been destroyed by developers in the name of progress.
Both a burial midden and a trash heap remain nearby at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey. The trash heap has been cut away in one area to expose some of its contents. The burial midden fortunately remains as hallowed ground.
And Venice, which has yet to celebrate its 100th anniversary, has come through all those years virtually unscathed despite having experienced a lengthy list of named hurricanes.
The word to consider is “virtually” for there have been homes destroyed and there have been deaths from violent storms in Venice. Because anyone could become the one who dies or loses his or her home, it makes sense to prepare for the worst — just in case.
“Most of the survivors of hurricanes have sworn that they would never subject themselves or their families to live through another horrendous disastrous event,” wrote Don Caillouette in his latest book on hurricanes and hurricane preparedness, “The Ultimate Hurricane Survival Guide.”
The great Okeechobee Hurricane (Category 5) killed more than 4,000 and did damage totaling more than $1.5 billion in today’s dollars as it nearly blanketed the state; in the 1928 storm, Venice had no fatalities and just two damaged houses.
In the 1930s, there were fewer storms although one Category 5 hurricane (Labor Day 1935) had nearly 600 fatalities and did about $100 million in damages in today’s currency. The ’40s and ’50s had one Category 5 hurricane (1946).
Perhaps that was the calm before one of the greatest hurricanes in this country’s history — Donna which cost the lives of 364 Floridians and damages in excess of $7 billion in today’s dollars.
The eye of Donna passed directly over Venice, yet Venice came through relatively unscathed because the tide was out, so there was no deadly flood surge. There was plenty of rain, which left the ground saturated and many trees toppled over.
Anyone who had a car parked on grass may well have been stuck for a time.
In the 1970s hurricanes Eloise, David and Frederick left their mark on Florida but not on Venice. The ’80s were also fairly kind to Venice when it came to hurricanes, but not on St. Patrick’s Day 1985 — when a tornado roared in from the Gulf of Mexico, destroying a Publix at the shopping center at U.S. 41 and Shamrock — where a Beall’s Outlet is today.
The storm destroyed many homes in Venice Gardens and killed one man in the old Albertson’s parking lot.
The violent winds of a hurricane often spawn tornadoes which is what can cause isolated areas of damage, which for most the hurricane might not be so terrible.
Because hurricanes tend to go their own merry way, the experts are often wrong. Hurricane Charley in 2004 was predicted to hit Tampa. Instead it went south and did extensive damage to Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, Thousands of rooftops were covered in blue plastic for several years after that storm because there were not enough roofers to repair them all right after the storm.
Venice has been threatened by such incredible storms as Andrew, which destroyed Homestead in July 1992.
For surfers enticed by the waves that accompany tropical storms and hurricanes, consider a surfer died at Siesta Key on Aug. 23, 2007, because of Hurricane Dean.
In 2004, Florida felt the wrath of hurricanes Charley (Aug. 4-15), Frances (late August), Ivan (Sept. 2-9) and Jeanne (Sept 3-20 or so) nearly all over the state.
Charley threatened St. Petersburg, then Venice and then nearly destroyed Port Charlotte before heading east and then back west toward Walt Disney World where 8,000 Disney employees ended up being housed by WDW for several months because their own homes had been so damaged.
Next came Frances, which brought heavy winds and rain to Venice, as did hurricanes Ivan and Jeanne. Charley and Frances were Category 4 storms. Ivan was a full-blown 5 and Jean caused millions of dollars in damages as a category 3. The Sun’s Port Charlotte office had enough damage from Charley that its employees worked out of the Gondolier office for several days and the Gondolier press took on even more work thanks to Charlie.
The state was left with billions of dollars in damages
In the Venice area, uprooted trees from rain damage were the biggest problem. Even giant oak trees were uprooted in some areas and in at least one case, destroying a manufactured home in Nokomis. The following year, Katrina was another category 5 hurricane but spared Florida as it headed into the Gulf of Mexico and killed thousands of people and destroyed countless homes in its path through New Orleans.
In the decade from 2010 to the present, Hurricane Michael made up for a generally mild decade by being the third most deadly hurricane in recorded history. What all this hurricane history means is that while Venice seems to be in a safe zone, it still has had damage from several hurricanes over the years. Even a Category 1 or 2 hurricane can lead to the destruction of some homes and even death.
To go unprepared and think that Venice is impervious is to be foolhardy.
One thing is certain and that is we are coming up to what is traditionally the deadliest month in Florida hurricane history. It is the month when you must choose to either stay or go — early. If you wait until the day before the storm is due, you will be trapped in a giant parking lot otherwise known as Interstate 75. If you choose to leave, protect your home with hurricane shutters or plywood over windows and get out of town no later than three days before the storm’s expected arrival. Head well into Georgia to be safe. Going inland to Orlando could be leading you to the eye of the storm for hurricanes go their own way once they get going. Consider the story of Charley above.
Most of us will stay the course in our homes or the home of a friend. Some, fearing flooding, depending on where they live, will move into shelters.
If you do that, be sure to bring major paper work with you as well as cots or an air mattress, food, water and any medicines or items needed to deal with an illness or disability and, of course, the pandemic. Bring some books to read and portable chargers for your cellphone. Even if the shelter does not lose electricity, there will be only so many places to plug in a phone.
No matter what you do and where you go, when a hurricane hits, while there may be people to help you, during the worst part of the storm, those helpers need to stay safe too so you will be on your own wherever you are.
If you have animals, make plans for them too. You will not be able to bring dogs and cats with you to most shelters and to leave them alone a home is foolhardy at best and selfish in the worst case. They will be frightened by all the noise of the storm and subject to drowning in flood waters or being crush if your home is torn apart by the storm.
All of these scenarios is possible in something like a hurricane. The hurricane itself can prove deadly, but hurricanes nearly always have tornadoes within the storm area and tornadoes can inflict their own damage.
To be unprepared is risky, if not downright fool hardy.
By now you should have received and read the Gondolier’s hurricane guide, which is filled with suggestions for protecting you your family and our home should the unthinkable occur.
Consider the family in the manufactured home that might have been crushed by a giant oak tree thanks to Gentle George. Somehow that uprooted tree fell on the part of the home containing the refrigerator and the refrigerator saved all their lives — although the home was destroyed.
On the other hand, you might be in a home destroyed by a tornado spawned within the hurricane. That actually did happen in Venice during a hurricane in the late 1990s.
Prepare for the worst.
Gather all your important papers together including identification such as licenses and passport and seal them in a study ziplock type bag, which you can grab and take with you if you decide to leave.
Have enough water and non-perishable food for each person and animal for at least a week. Your freezer should not be filled with anything that can spoil because it might if the power fails, those items will spoil.
Protect special possessions with bubble wrap and plastic bags. Remove anything from your lanai or yard that might become a missile and break your windows.
While an object may be too heavy for you to easily move, a hurricane can toss it around like a feather.
The better prepared you are for the worst storm, the better your chances of surviving it.
Use the Gondolier hurricane guide as your manual to keep your family and home as safe as possible this season.
For even more information, purchase a copy of “The Ultimate Hurricane Survival Guide,” written by local hurricane expert Donald Caillouette. Its ISBN number is 978-1-5307-4342-1. It sells for $18.95 at Amazon and most major book stores.
The author, a longtime city employee, wrote this as part of a series of books for the purpose of making Venice a “hurricane tolerant community.”
You can read about what it is like to be in a hurricane and how to find and use the resources to prepare and then survive a storm. You will learn to make a plan suited to your family and how to prepare whether you live in a house or condominium or manufactured home.
Register to receive local storm notices at alertsarasotacouonty.com and also visit the National Hurricane Center at nhc.noaa.gov to follow the path of each storm on your computer, pad or smart phone.
Be sure to have fully charged backup chargers for any electronic gear you might want to use.
The Gondolier hurricane guide has an especially helpful article on balancing coronavirus guidance and best practices regarding hurricanes. If nothing else, 2020 will be remembered in Florida for the combined pandemic and hurricane season. Add masks and protective gloves to your list of hurricane readiness supplies.
Be prepared and be safe.
