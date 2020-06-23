SARASOTA — The preview of “Johnny and the Devil’s Box,” is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. Thursday at Asolo Rep as a part of its Ground Floor Series — Making Musicals.
“Johnny and the Devil’s Box,” is a bluegrass musical with book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Thieman, according to a news release that describes it.
“In the dark days of the Great Depression, a beacon of hope shines from the depths of the Georgia foothills: Johnny Baker plays the meanest fiddle the world has ever seen,” it said. “When a mysterious preacher rolls into the small town of Crossings and threatens to destroy what little they have, Johnny teams up with the no-nonsense Abigail to wage the next war in the ultimate battle of Good versus Evil with nothing but his fiddle for a weapon. Infused with American folk and bluegrass, this gripping tale will have you stomping your feet and clapping your hands in no time.”
It’s a part of the online audience work and the four-part “Making Musicals” competition. The original musicals are being broadcast live on Asolo Rep’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Along with it, other upcoming musicals are “Maya,” about Gandhi’s Salt March. It is set for July 9 with its music by Cheeyang Ng, book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels.
The other is “Fountain” set for July 23 with its book, music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak.
The sessions are each 30 minutes with a 15-minute preview performance and then a 15-minute discussion with the playwrights and composers. The discussion includes Asolo officials James Monaghan and Celine Rosenthal.
“After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep,” the news release notes. “To add to the fun, Asolo Rep is incorporating a Virtual Happy Hour into the presentation. One day prior to each performance, patrons will receive an email notice of the broadcast that includes a cocktail recipe specifically chosen to compliment the theme of that week’s new musical. The cocktail recipe can also be found on Asolo Rep’s Facebook page the day before the event.”
Those wanting to vote for a musical need to register online at www.asolorep.org.
“Following the last performance, registered patrons will be emailed a ballot to be filled out and submitted to the theater within 48 hours,” the news release states. “To qualify to vote, patrons must be registered, they must have viewed all four performances and they will only be able to vote once.”
Those interested can livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page. The video will start airing at 6 p.m. on Thursday or watch it on Asolo Rep’s YouTube Live.
The news release noted Asolo Rep will post recordings of the broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels and on its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.